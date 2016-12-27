Free Agent Forecast: Week 17

Quarterbacks

1 Week Plug & Play

Blake Bortles, Jaguars

Bortles has struggled all season but he came to life in Week 16 after Doug Marrone took over as the Jaguars head coach. Bortles threw for 325 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. It was his best fantasy performance since Week 8. It could just be a fluke or the fact that Bortles was facing the Titans awful secondary. Still, heading into the final week of the season, there are few attractive quarterback options left on the waiver wire. Bortles is worth considering this week against the Colts coming off his impressive game.

Availability: Owned in ~ 50% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Bortles is a streaming option this week vs. the Colts.

Running Backs

1 Week Plug & Play

Alfred Blue, Texans

Lamar Miller was inactive last week against the Bengals with an ankle injury. Blue got the start and ran for 73 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Blue added four receptions for 17 yards. The Texans have clinched the AFC South title, so it’s likely they will give Miller another week to rest up for the playoffs. Blue has a tough matchup against the Titans but he should see 20+ touches once again. He’s a RB2 this week if Miller sits.

Availability: Owned in ~ 20% of leagues.

FAAB: $$$

Forecast: Blue is an RB2 if he gets the start.

Charcandrick West, Chiefs

Spencer Ware suffered a rib injury late in Sunday night’s game against the Broncos. West came in and rushed for 35 yards on 14 carries. Early reports suggest Ware will be okay but should he miss this week’s game, West will see a heavy workload. The Chiefs are still fighting for a division title, so they’ll be all systems go versus the Chargers. San Diego just lost to the Browns and have already scheduled their tee times for the offseason. West is a must-play if Ware is out this week.

Availability: Owned in ~ 15% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: West is an RB2 if Ware is out this week.

Alex Collins, Seahawks

Thomas Rawls is dealing with a shoulder injury. If he can’t go this week, Collins is the next man up against the 49ers’ 32 ranked rush defense. Collins hasn’t done much in his rookie season but any running back with a heartbeat puts up solid fantasy numbers against the 49ers. Collins is worth a look if he gets the start this week.

Availability: Owned in ~ 2% of leagues.

FAAB: $$

Forecast: Collins is on the Flex radar if he gets the start this week.

Wide Receivers

1 Week Plug & Play

Cameron Meredith, Bears

Meredith caught 9-of-12 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown against the Redskins. It’s his second straight 100-yard game. He’s been targeted 25 times with 18 receptions over that span. Meredith has put up at least 67 yards receiving in four straight games. Meredith draws the Vikings this week. That used to be a nightmare matchup for receivers before Minnesota’s players started calling their own defensive plays in the huddle. The Vikings have allowed 72 points in their last two games. This is no longer a defense to avoid. The team has mailed it in. The red-hot Meredith is a must-add in all leagues that are still going.

Availability: Owned in ~ 30% of leagues.

FAAB: $$$-$$$$

Forecast: Meredith is a WR3 for Week 17.

J.J. Nelson, Cardinals

How hot is Nelson right now? He’s scored in four straight games. Against the stingy Seahawks secondary Nelson was the only Cardinals receiver to make a fantasy impact. He caught three passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. He’s topped double-digit fantasy points in PPR formats in four straight games. Ride Nelson’s hot streak against the struggling Rams secondary if you need a receiver this week.

Availability: Owned in ~ 10% of leagues.

FAAB: $$-$$$

Forecast: Nelson will top 50 yards and score vs. the Rams this week.

Tight Ends

1 Week Plug & Play

Charles Clay, Bills

Clay is the hottest tight end in the NFL right now. Over his last three games, Clay has caught 18 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns on 23 targets. Clay only has 54 receptions, 532 yards and four touchdowns for the entire season. This week Clay faces a Jets defense that’s tough against the run but that can be exploited through the air. After being a non-factor for much of the year, Clay is locked in as a Top 10 tight end play for Week 17.

Availability: Owned in ~ 15% of leagues.

FAAB: $$$

Forecast: Clay is a TE1 for Week 17.

Kickers

1 Week Plug & Play

Dustin Hopkins, Redskins

Hopkins has connected on at least two field goals in four of his last five games. The Giants are locked into the fifth seed and are expected to sit a lot of starters Sunday. Las Vegas has taken note, as New York is an eight-point underdog to the Redskins. Washington’s offense should move the ball and give Hopkins plenty of scoring opportunities.

Availability: Owned in ~ 35% of leagues.

FAAB: $

Forecast: Hopkins is a Top 10 play this week.

Defense/Specials Teams

1 Week Plug & Play

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers haven’t been a great fantasy defense but they’re playing the Browns. Last week the Chargers recorded nine sacks against the Browns. The last time the Steelers faced Cleveland back in Week 11 they put up eight sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and scored a touchdown. The Browns give up the second most fantasy points to team defenses. The Steelers are expected to rest some high-level starters in this game but the Browns offensive line is so bad it shouldn’t matter much. Pittsburgh’s defense is still a solid streaming option this week.

Availability: Owned in ~ 35% of leagues.

FAAB: $-$$

Forecast: The Steelers are a solid streaming option if you need a defense this week.

Washington Redskins

As mentioned above, the Giants are expected to sit many high-level starters Sunday like Eli Manning and Odell Beckham, Jr. Even if those guys play, it won’t be for long. Last week versus the Bears, the Redskins defense picked off Matt Barkley five times. Eli Manning will likely start to keep his consecutive starting streak alive but then give way to Josh Johnson. Yes, the Giants backup quarterback is Josh Johnson. Enough said.

Availability: Owned in ~ 5% of leagues.

FAAB: $-$$

Forecast: The Redskins are a Top 10 fantasy defense this week.

