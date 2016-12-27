Player Injury Update: Week 17

There were more big injuries in Week 16. As always, injuries play a crucial role when it comes to constructing our fantasy lineups, especially during playoff time. Here’s the status of players with the most interest to the fantasy community:

Derek Carr, QB Raiders – Carr suffered a broken fibula against the Colts on Saturday. Matt McGloin will be the Raiders quarterback for the rest of the season. It’s obviously a huge blow to Oakland’s offense and any chance the Raiders had of winning a Super Bowl. Carr will have surgery on Tuesday and then has a 6-8 week recovery timetable.

Robert Griffin, QB Browns – Griffin suffered a concussion in Saturday’s game against the Chargers. He’s in the league’s concussion protocol. Browns coach Hue Jackson said RG3 is likely done for the year. Cody Kessler will get the start Sunday against the Steelers.

Marcus Mariota, QB Titans – Mariota fractured his right fibula/ankle in Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. He’ll have surgery on Wednesday and then faces a 4-5 month recovery timetable. Mariota will likely miss all of the Titans offseason workouts but should be ready for training camp. Matt Cassel will start the season finale against the Texans.

Matt Forte, RB Jets – Forte missed last week’s game against the Patriots with knee and shoulder injuries. It was the second game in a row Forte was inactive. With the Jets season in the toilet, there’s little chance Forte returns for Week 17. Expect Bilal Powell to start once again against the Bills.

Melvin Gordon, RB Chargers – Gordon missed his second straight game with knee and hip injuries. Chargers coach Mike McCoy said Monday that Gordon remains day to day. Gordon needs just three yards to reach 1,000 but the Chargers won’t risk his health to let him reach the milestone. Kenneth Farrow was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Ronnie Hillman will be the Chargers feature back against the Chiefs if Gordon is out again.

Carlos Hyde, RB 49ers – Hyde tore his MCL in Saturday’s game against the Rams. He doesn’t need surgery but Hyde is out for Week 17. Shaun Draughn and DuJuan Harris will form a committee against the Seahawks in Hyde’s absence.

Rob Kelley, RB Redskins – Kelley injured his knee in Saturday’s win over the Bears. He’s listed as day to day with a sore knee. Kelley should be questionable for this week’s game against the Giants. Mack Brown would likely take over early down work if Kelley can’t play.

Ryan Mathews, RB Eagles – Mathews will miss the season finale against the Cowboys with a herniated disc in his neck. The only two health running backs on the Eagles roster are Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall. Look for Sproles to get plenty of touches this week.

Lamar Miller, RB Texans – Miller missed Saturday’s game against the Bengals with an ankle injury. The Texans have already clinched the AFC South title, so they aren’t going to push Miller to play if he’s not 100 percent healthy. It’s likely that Alfred Blue gets his second straight start this week against the Titans.

Thomas Rawls, RB Seahawks – Rawls suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s game against the Cardinals. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday he’s unsure if Rawls will play against the 49ers on Sunday. Alex Collins will get the start against the 49ers last ranked rush defense if Rawls can’t play.

Spencer Ware, RB Chiefs – Ware injured his ribs late in Sunday’s win over the Broncos. The Chiefs said he could have returned to the game but they opted to hold him out. Charcandrick West replaced Ware and will get the start this week versus the Chargers should Ware not be able to go.

Kenny Britt, WR Rams – Britt left Saturday’s game against the 49ers with a shoulder injury. He didn’t return. Britt should be considered questionable for this week’s matchup against the Cardinals.

Randall Cobb, WR Packers – Cobb missed Saturday’s game against the Vikings with an ankle injury. The Packers said they’re hopeful Cobb will be in the lineup this week against the Lions. The game will be for the NFC North title, so Cobb will do whatever he can to be on the field.

Tyler Lockett, WR Seahawks – Lockett suffered a broken tibia and fibula in Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. He’ll miss the remainder of the season. Paul Richardson will see more playing time in Week 17 with Lockett out.

Donte Moncrief, WR Colts – Moncrief suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to the Raiders. It’s the same shoulder that kept Moncrief out five games earlier this season. He’s expected to undergo an MRI on Monday. If Moncrief can’t play in the season finale against Jacksonville, T.Y. Hilton is primed for a huge game.

Jordan Reed, TE Redskins – Reed missed Saturday’s game against the Bears with a shoulder injury. It’s the same injury Reed had been playing through for the prior two games. Reed is listed as day to day but with the Redskins out of the playoff hunt, it’s unlikely he’ll suit up against the Giants. Expect Fred Davis to start on Sunday.

Cameron Brate, TE Buccaneers – Brate left Saturday’s game against the Saints with a back injury. No further details were given on his injury but Brate was in so much pain he couldn’t even sit on the sidelines. He should be considered highly questionable for the Bucs season finale against the Panthers.