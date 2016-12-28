Vegas Odds Chart For Daily Play: Week 17

USA Today Sports

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds. These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Key: High Value Potential / Low Value Potential

Game
Day		 Game
Time		 Away
Team		 Home
Team		 Away
Spread		 Home
Spread		 Total
Points		 Away Proj.
Score		 Home Proj.
Score
SUN 1:00 PM Carolina Tampa Bay 6 -6 46.5 20.25 26.25
SUN 1:00 PM Houston Tennessee 3 -3 40 18.5 21.5
SUN 1:00 PM Cleveland Pittsburgh 7 -7 44 18.5 25.5
SUN 1:00 PM Baltimore Cincinnati 2.5 -2.5 41 19.25 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Jacksonville Indianapolis 4.5 -4.5 47 21.25 25.75
SUN 1:00 PM New England Miami -9.5 9.5 44.5 27 17.5
SUN 1:00 PM Chicago Minnesota 5.5 -5.5 41 17.75 23.25
SUN 1:00 PM Dallas Philadelphia -1.5 1.5 45 23.25 21.75
SUN 1:00 PM Buffalo NY Jets -6 6 44 25 19
SUN 4:25 PM Arizona Los Angeles -6 6 41 23.5 17.5
SUN 4:25 PM Oakland Denver 2.5 -2.5 40.5 19 21.5
SUN 4:25 PM Kansas City San Diego -4.5 4.5 45 24.75 20.25
SUN 4:25 PM New Orleans Atlanta 6.5 -6.5 56 24.75 31.25
SUN 4:25 PM NY Giants Washington 8 -8 44 18 26
SUN 4:25 PM Seattle San Francisco -9.5 9.5 43 26.25 16.75
SUN 8:30 PM Green Bay Detroit -3 3 48 25.5 22.5

 

DFS

