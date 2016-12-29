Daily Sleepers and Value Plays: Week 17

One of the most frustrating parts of DFS is not being able to fit all of your star players under the designated salary. Each week The Huddle will look at several value picks and sleepers at each position that could help you free up some valuable cap space for the studs you want to play.

ALEX SMITH, QB, CHIEFS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $6600 11% 15.1% DraftKings $5000 10% 15.4%

If the Chiefs win on Sunday against the Chargers, and the Raiders lose in Denver – they lock in the #2 seed, a first round bye, and a home playoff game in the divisional round. That’s a lot on the line for Alex Smith and the Chiefs who take on a hobbling San Diego Chargers team. Smith will come out swinging, especially after 244 through the air with a TD against Denver’s stout defense. The Huddle is projecting 260 yards and 2 TDs for Alex Smith, and he falls in that prime 10-12% range for QB salaries. A fantastic Week 17 play in DFS.

MATT MCGLOIN, QB, RAIDERS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $6000 10% 15.1% DraftKings $5000 10% 15.4%

Derek Carr’s chapter in the 2016 season has seemingly come to a close, and if the Raiders want their first home playoff game since 2002, Penn State gunslinger Matt McGloin will have to lead them to it. He isn’t a wide-eyed rookie stepping in for the Raiders, in fact he started six times before Derek Carr became the Raiders starter. In his six starts he has completed 58% passing for 1847 yards for 11 TDs and 11 INTS. Not the most promising TD/INT ratio, but the Raiders will need to let him throw if they want to win, and after his huge 3rd down completion to close out the Colts on Sunday, Del Rio has shown he isn’t afraid to let him lose. The Huddle isn’t expecting much from McGloin… and maybe I’m just a Raider fan… but as far as value goes, 10% of your salary for a QB in a must-win situation seems like there is some upside.

Other Considerations: Dallas will be resting their starters with the #1 seed locked up, giving lots of opportunities to the Eagles and Carson Wentz to finish the season strong. He’s priced very fairly, and Doug Pederson will be looking to ensure his rookie quarterback ends the season on a positive note.

DEANGELO WILLIAMS, RB, STEELERS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $4500 7.5% 16.6% DraftKings $5500 11% 20.8%

Le’veon Bell is costing almost 17% and 21% in Fan Duel and Draft Kings respectively after his monster Week 16 performance, but with the Steelers completely locked into the #3 seed, it will be DeAngelo Williams leading the Steelers ground game against the Cleveland Browns come Sunday. The Huddle is projecting huge things from Williams – 160 total yards and 2 TDs. Williams was dominant the first two weeks of the season while Bell was suspended, carrying the ball 58 times and logging 10 receptions. At 7.5% of your salary in FD, expect most people to carry Williams on their roster – but that doesn’t mean he won’t be worth it.

DARREN MCFADDEN, RB, COWBOYS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $4500 7.5% 16.6% DraftKings $4300 8.6% 20.8%

With the Cowboys resting their starters, it could be time for McFadden to shake off the rust and see what’s still left in the tank. There’s no way Elliot will play on Sunday, and Morris was made inactive when McFadden officially returned from his nagging injuries this season. His price tag is appropriately low in both Fan Duel and Draft Kings lineups. Last week he carried the ball 14 times for 49 yards. This week The Huddle is projecting 70 yards and a TD from McFadden against an Eagles team that will simply be playing for pride. Williams/McFadden could be an incredibly cost effective 1-2 punch in an NFL week that is filled with unpredictability.

Other Considerations: Alex Collins continues to get carries to help spell Rawls. While it’s still up in the air whether Rawls will play on Sunday, even if he does the Seahawks will be looking to rest him before their playoff push. And Collins is really the only running back left on the roster – which makes him a great option this week.

PIERRE GARCON, WR, WASHINGTON

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $5600 9.3% 14.6% DraftKings $5000 10% 18%

Win and yer’in. Washington needs to beat the New York Giants on Sunday to snag the #6 seed from the loser of the Packers/Lions game, and they will do that the best way they know how – leaning on Kirk Cousins and the aerial assault. While Garcon doesn’t offer the same big-play ability that DeSean Jackson or Jamison Crowder offer, he is consistent for Cousins when they need to move the chains. He comes in at a great WR2 price this week, and The Huddle is projecting 6 catches for 80 yards and a TD. The Giants don’t look like they will be resting their starters in an effort to keep everyone fresh (and knock out a division opponent), so it could mean big things for Garcon.

BRANDON LAFELL, WR, BENGALS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $5800 9.6% 14.6% DraftKings $4500 9% 18%

Still ailing without AJ Green, LaFell found a nice role in the Bengals passing game last week – hauling in 6 of his 10 targets for 130 yards and a TD. This week the Bengals and Ravens have nothing to play for but pride, but it is still one of the more grueling rivalries in the NFL – so we can’t imagine either team will take it easy. Currently the Ravens give up the 12th most fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers, and LaFell has been targeted 25 times over the past three weeks. The Huddle is expecting 5 receptions for 60 yards and a TD from the WR that will cost you less than 10% of your salary in both Draft Kings and Fan Duel lineups.

JORDAN MATTHEWS, WR, EAGLES

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $5500 9.1% 14.6% DraftKings $4700 9.4% 18%

The Huddle’s #2 ranked PPR wide receiver heading into Week 17, he is projected to finish with 8 catches for 90 yards and a TD. But if there are very few starters in the Dallas backfield, and Carson Wentz is trying to end his rookie campaign on a high note – the sky is the limit for Matthews, who has 27 targets over the last three weeks (including a very moderate passing game last week against the Giants). He only has 3 TDs on the season, which is disappointing for the Eagles clear #1 WR, but he is poised to finish strong.

ANTONIO GATES, TE, CHARGERS

Website Cost % of Cap #1’s % of Cap FanDuel $5800 9.6% 11.6% DraftKings $3800 7.6% 11%

Old reliable will look to have a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs come Sunday. Last week Rivers targeted Gates 13 times, and he hauled in 8 of them for 94 yards and a TD. While it’s a lose/lose for the Chargers, as they have nothing to play for – they could be the reason that KC misses a first round bye. Gates comes in cheaper than Olsen or Reed, with a little more reliability than some long shot options like James or Fleener. I like him this week for 6 receptions, 65 yards and a TD, even in spite of Kansas City’s strong defensive performance against tight ends.

Other Considerations: If we’re talking about value, we’re talking about the price you pay for the points you get… and while this generally means low priced players with high upside, sometimes we need to look at high priced players that will deliver. Travis Kelce is the clear-cut TE1 this week, but he is still priced below Olsen and Reed in both FD & DK. He had 11 catches for 160 yards and a TD against the Broncos, but even if you remove his long 80 yard TD reception, he had 10 receptions for 80 yards – dominant. This week he will be a huge part of the Chiefs efforts to win a 1st round bye. At the cost of a WR2 – he’s worth it.