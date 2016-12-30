Final Practice and Playing Status Report: Week 17

This final practice report for the week will list the practice activity and playing status of key fantasy players for this week’s upcoming games. Players listed as probable or not included on the official Game Status Report released by the league on Friday’s will not be listed here unless the situation warrants.

PLEASE NOTE: This final report will be updated and released late on Fridays, after the teams begin completing their practices and the NFL releases their official Game Status Reports. Teams on the west coast often report their injuries late.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Jeremy Hill (CIN), RB Spencer Ware (KCC), WR Jordan Matthews (PHI), WR Randall Cobb (GBP)

ARIZONA

WR John Brown – (Illness) Didn’t practice Wednesday and limited the remainder of the week but expected to play.

ATLANTA

WR Julio Jones – (Toe) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but went full Friday and expected to play. Removed from report.

WR Taylor Gabriel – (Shoulder) Didn’t practice Wednesday and limited the rest of the week and is out.

TE Austin Hooper – (Knee) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

BALTIMORE

No injuries of fantasy note.

BUFFALO

RB LeSean McCoy – (Illness) Didn’t practice Wednesday but went full the rest of the week and is expected to play. Removed from report.

WR Sammy Watkins – (Foot) Didn’t practice Wednesday and limited the rest of the week but expected to play.

TE Charles Clay – (Knee) Didn’t practice Wednesday and limited the rest of the week but expected to play.



CAROLINA

QB Cam Newton – (Right Shoulder) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but went full Friday and expected to start.

RB Jonathan Stewart – (Foot) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but went full Friday and expected to play.

WR Devin Funchess – (Knee) Placed on IR, ending his season.

TE Greg Olsen – (Elbow) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday but went full Friday and expected to play.

CHICAGO

WR Alshon Jeffery – (Illness) Missed Thursday’s practice due to illness but expected to play.

CINCINNATI

RB Jeremy Hill – (Knee) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and limited Friday. Game-time decision.

WR A.J. Green – (Hamstring) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

TE Tyler Eifert – (Back) Placed on IR, ending his season.

TE Tyler Kroft – (Knee, Ankle) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.



CLEVELAND

QB Robert Griffin – (Concussion) Didn’t practice Wednesday but went full the rest of the week and expected to start. Removed from report.

DALLAS

No injuries of fantasy note.

DENVER

TE A.J. Derby – (Concussion) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

TE Virgil Green – (Concussion) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but went full Friday and expected to play.

DETROIT

RB Theo Riddick – (Wrist) Didn’t practice all week and is out.



GREEN BAY

RB James Starks – (Concussion) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

WR Randall Cobb – (Ankle) Didn’t practice all week and is a game-time decision.

HOUSTON

RB Lamar Miller – (Ankle) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

PK Nick Novak – (Oblique) Limited in practice all week but expected to play. Removed from report.

INDIANAPOLIS

WR Donte Moncrief – (Shoulder) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.

JACKSONVILLE

RB Denard Robinson – (Ankle) Limited in practice all week but expected to play. Removed from report.

RB Chris Ivory – (Hamstring) Limited in practice all week but expected to play.

WR Allen Hurns – (Hamstring) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.

WR Marquis Lee – (Hip) Limited in practice all week and expected to play.

KANSAS CITY

RB Spencer Ware – (Ribs) Limited in practice all week and a game-time decision.

LOS ANGELES

WR Kenny Britt – (Shoulder) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.



MIAMI

QB Ryan Tannehill – (Knee) Didn’t practice all week and will not play.

RB Jay Ajayi – (Shoulder) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but went full Friday and expected to play.

MINNESOTA

RB Adrian Peterson – (Knee, Groin) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

WR Stefon Diggs – (Hip) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.

NEW ENGLAND

QB Tom Brady – (Thigh) Didn’t practice Wednesday and limited the rest of the week but expected to start.

WR Danny Amendola – (Ankle) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

WR Malcolm Mitchell – (Knee) Didn’t practice all week and not expected to play.

TE Martellus Bennett – (Ankle, Shoulder) Limited in practice all week but expected to play.

NEW ORLEANS

No injuries of fantasy note.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy note.



NEW YORK JETS

RB Matt Forte – (Knee) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

RB Bilal Powell – (Knee) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and limited Friday but expected to play.

WR Brandon Marshall – (Hip, Shoulder) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and limited Friday but expected to play.

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins – (Hamstring) Didn’t practice all week and is out.

OAKLAND

QB Derek Carr – (Fibula) Done for the season.

WR Amari Cooper – (Shoulder) Limited in practice all week but expected to play.

WR Michael Crabtree – (Finger) Limited in practice all week but expected to play.

PHILADELPHIA

RB Ryan Mathews – (Neck) Done for the season.

WR Jordan Matthews – (Ankle) Didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and limited Friday and is a game-time decision.

PITTSBURGH

WR Sammie Coates – (Hamstring) Limited in practice all week but expected to play. Removed from report.

TE Ladarius Green – (Concussion) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but sat out Friday and will not play (out).

SAN DIEGO

RB Melvin Gordon – (Hip, Knee) Limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but sat out Friday and will not play (out).

SAN FRANCISCO

RB Carlos Hyde – (Knee) Done for the season.



SEATTLE

RB C.J. Prosise – (Scapula) Done for the season.

WR Tyler Lockett – (Leg) Done for the season.

TAMPA BAY

RB Charles Sims – (Pectorals) Placed on IR, ending his season.

TE Cameron Brate – (Back) Placed on IR, ending his season.

TENNESSEE

QB Marcus Mariota – (Fibula) Done for the season.

WASHINGTON

TE Jordan Reed – (Shoulder) Limited in practice all week but expected to play.