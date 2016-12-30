Six Points with David Dorey: Week 17

Aside from a smattering of older leagues that still use Week 17, the fantasy season is over. it’s been a fun ride filled with a lot of injuries and the standard set of surprises and disappointments. But there is still one week left to play Daily Fantasy like at RTSports.com, or FanDuel or DraftKings.com. If you’ve never played, give it a shot. You can play for free even.

Pull up a chair. Here’s six guys I’ve been thinking about for Daily Fantasy this week.

1. WR Steve Smith (BAL) – This will be the final game for Smith who enters the Bengals matchup with 1028 catches and 14.967 yards. That’s #12 in all-time receptions and #7 in all-time receiving yards. Smith only caught four passes for 20 yards in the first meeting with the Bengals. But Smith is one of the guttier players in the NFL and already announced this as his last game. If there is one game I want to own the ultra-intense Smith, it is his final one.

2. TE Jared Cook (GB) – Over his last three road games, Cook turned in stat lines of (6-105, TD), (1-7) and (6-85). That one catch game was in Philadelphia against the #2 defense versus tight ends. The first meeting with the Lions was when Cook was injured but the Lions rank #30 versus tight ends and #15 versus wideouts. He’s worth considering in this game that the winner takes the division. Randall Cobb doesn’t appear likely to play and Aaron Rodgers will need the help.

3. RB DeAngelo Williams (PIT) – This one is pretty easy. The Steelers are going to sit Le’Veon Bell to save him for the playoffs. Williams will be facing the visiting Cleveland Browns, All Bell did in Cleveland during Week 11 was to run for 146 yards and one score plus caught eight passes for 55 yards. Williams needs to shake off his own rust and will be at home versus the #31 defense versus running backs. Seems like a very nice setup.

4. RB Jacquizz Rodgers (TB) – Sadly Doug Martin is suspended with failed drug tests and will be out for the start of next year as well. And Charles Sims was just placed on injured reserve with a chest injury. That leaves Rodgers all alone to face the visiting Panthers. Rodgers was the starter in Week 5 when he gained 129 total yards in Carolina and now he’ll face them at home. The Buccaneers need a win for any chance to reach the playoffs and Rodgers will be a big part of their offense.

5. WR Paul Turner (PHI) – Jordan Matthews caught 11 passes for 65 yards and one score in the previous meeting with the Cowboys. The Eagles won’t rush as well with both Ryan Mathews and Wendall Smallwood are on IR so they will need to pass even more. Mathews would be a solid start this week but he has yet to practice this week because of his ankle. He if doesn’t play, then Turner will take his place. In the only other game this year when Matthews was out, Turner caught six passes for 80 yards in Cincinnati. Cheap play if Matthews is out.

6. QB Kirk Cousins (WAS) – He already threw for 296 yards and two scores in New York during Week 3 and now the Giants are on the road where they are always worse on defense. The Giants have already clinched a wild card while the Redskins must win to have a chance to advance. Cousins has only played in one home venue over the last five games and that was 315 yards versus the Panthers. Before that he had 375 yards and three scores against the Packers. This is set up for a very good game from Cousins and Redskins at home versus a Giants team that is worse on the road and has nothing to really win here.

And an extra point…

Happy New Year to you all and thanks for following. If you ever care to share, I would love to hear how we could improve or better serve your fantasy football needs. You can always reach me at dorey@thehuddle.com. All the best to you and yours!