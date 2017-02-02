SUPER BOWL LI

Prediction: NE 34, ATL 27 (Line: NE by 3, O/U = 58.5)

The 2017 playoffs are going down as the greatest proof that homefield matters - all but one of the 10 games so far has gone to the home team and the Cowboys lost literally on the final play of the game. But now there is no home field. The Patriots were 8-0 on the road this year while the Falcons were just 6-2. And the Patriots are bringing a much better defense - that always matters most in this final game of the year. The Falcons bring in the better offense though it is hard to count out any aspect of the Patriots when they have the ball. Rob Gronkowski is gone but the rest of the team has folded in nicely.

This should be a higher scoring Super Bowl since the Falcons can score points with an equally adept rushing and passing attack. The Patriots have an obvious edge with experience. So far polls indicate that 75% want the Falcons to win and yet only about 40% think that they can. The Patriots will bring a balanced attack against a weaker defense. The Falcons can only keep up if they can get their passing game clicking with someone other than Julio Jones or their rushing effort surprises.

New England Patriots 1 @ARI 23-21 10 SEA 24-31 2 MIA 31-24 11 @SF 30-17 3 HOU 27-0 12 @NYJ 22-17 4 BUF 0-16 13 LA 26-10 5 @CLE 33-13 14 BAL 30-23 6 CIN 35-17 15 @DEN 16-3 7 @PIT 27-16 16 NYJ 41-3 8 @BUF 41-25 17 @MIA 35-14 9 BYE --- News | Statistics | Roster PIT at NE Rush Catch Pass QB Tom Brady – – 320,3 RB LeGarrette Blount 60,1 – – RB James White – 3,30 – RB Dion Lewis 50 2-20,1 – WR Julian Edelman – 8-120,1 – WR Chris Hogan – 4-80 – WR Malcolm Mitchell – 2-40,1 – TE Martellus Bennett – 4-30 – PK S. Gostkowski 2 FG 4 XP –

Pregame Notes: The Patriots have yet to score fewer than 34 points in the playoffs. Granted that was at home but it also went against better defenses than what the Falcons will bring. Tom Brady remains on his Road to Revenge and the offense is scoring big points using different players each game. That makes it harder to forecast which player will excel but it is a safe bet that one or two will. In the end, the Patriots should have the best defense combined with more experience to get a lead and hold onto it.

QUARTERBACK : Tom Brady has been good for at least two scores and solid to great passing yardage in all recent games. Only when he has faced a top defense has Brady been left with fewer than 250 yards and a couple of scores and this is clearly a highly motivated game for him given that he started the year with a suspension. Brady turns 40 next August but so far there has been nothing said or seen that suggests that he will walk off into the sunset if the Patriots win.

RUNNING BACK : LeGarrette Blount was little used in Week 19 when Dion Lewis scored twice on his 15 touches but then Blount scored once on his 16 carries for 47 yards versus the Steelers in the Conference Championship game. Lewis was only used for six carries for 11 yards last week and only gained eight yards on his two catches. James White has been the more heavily used receiving back but even he never has more than three or four catches per game. He scored once against the Texans but it was his only catch that week.

This is a harder group to call but White is sure to catch a few balls and either Lewis or Blount always scores. Blount is more likely to get that touchdown but lately Lewis is doing more with yardage.

WIDE RECEIVER : Chris Hogan ended with a nicely timed career best game when he caught nine passes for 180 yards and two scores against a Steelers defense that clearly had not prepared for him and did not adjust well even when they knew he was a problem. Those were his first scores since Week 14. Julian Edelman is on a three game stretch with eight catches for 110+ yards and a score in two of the three. Malcolm Mitchell has not been a factor since back in Week 14 when he injured his knee and did not play until the Conference Championship when he only had one catch. Mitchell should be ready for more work if needed.

TIGHT END : Martellus Bennett was busier last week with five catches but only gained 32 yards. He had just one catch against the Texans. Bennett has nursed a sore knee most of the year and hasn't topped 35 yards in any game for the last six weeks though he scored twice to end the regular season..

MATCH TO THE DEFENSE: The Falcons were statistically good on the road against the pass because they played a softer schedule. The times that they faced a good passer they would allow three touchdowns and higher yardage. The Falcons tendency to score high points made most weeks a shootout and hence the poor ranking against quarterbacks. Brady should be a lock for three touchdowns and around 300 yards unless the rushing offense is wildly successful which is not impossible.

The Falcons only allowed two rushers to top 100 yards this year but allowed 19 total scores to running backs and higher yardage for receiving backs if opponents used them. Flip a coin between Blount and Lewis but one of them should run in a touchdown if not both.

The Falcons have been weak against tight ends but Bennett hasn't been more than a moderate factor all year - if that. And the success of the rushing effort will also impact how much he blocks and how often he might catch a pass.

Edelman is a good bet to extend his productive ways here but the secondary has allowed at least one or more touchdowns to wide receivers and Hogan served notice last week. This will be the weakest secondary that the Pats have yet faced in the playoffs. That means at least two receivers should turn in bigger games. Edelman is the obvious leader but it is likely that Hogan, Mitchell or even Bennett could surprise.