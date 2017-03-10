USA Today Sports

2017 Player Movement Tracker

Quarterbacks Running backs Wide receivers Tight ends
ARI New:
Gone:
ATL New:
Gone:
BAL New: Danny Woodhead
Gone: Steve Smith (ret)
BUF New: Mike Tolbert
Patrick DiMarco
Gone: Marquise Goodwin
Robert Woods
CAR New:  Russell Shepard
Charles Johnson
Gone: Mike Tolbert Ted Ginn
CHI New: Mike Glennon Markus Wheaton
Gone: Jay Cutler Alshon Jeffery
CIN New:
Gone:
CLE New: Brock Osweiler Kenny Britt
Gone: Josh McCown
Robert Griffin III		 Andrew Hawkins
Terrelle Pryor
DAL New:
Gone:
DEN New:
Gone:
DET New:
Gone:
GB New: Martellus Bennett
Gone: James Starks
HOU New:
Gone: Brock Osweiler
IND New:
Gone: Dwayne Allen
JAC New:
Gone: Julius Thomas
KC New: C.J. Spiller
Gone: Jamaal Charles
LAC New:
Gone: Danny Woodhead Stevie Johnson
LAR New: Robert Woods
Gone: Kenny Britt
MIA New: Julius Thomas
Gone:
MIN New:
Gone:  Charles Johnson
NE New:  Brandin Cooks Dwayne Allen
Gone: Martellus Bennett
NO New: Ted Ginn
Gone:  Brandin Cooks
NYG New: Brandon Marshall
Gone: Rashad Jennings
 Victor Cruz
NYJ New:
Gone: Brandon Marshall
OAK New:
Gone:
PHI New: Torrey Smith
Alshon Jeffery
Gone:
PIT New:
Gone: Markus Wheaton
SEA New:
Gone:
SF New: Brian Hoyer Marquise Goodwin
Pierre Garcon
Gone: Colin Kaepernick Torrey Smith
TB New: DeSean Jackson
Gone: Mike Glennon  Russell Shepard
TEN New:
Gone:
WAS New: Terrelle Pryor
Gone: DeSean Jackson
Pierre Garcon

 

