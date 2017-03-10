2017 Player Movement Tracker

|Quarterbacks
|Running backs
|Wide receivers
|Tight ends
|ARI
|New:
|Gone:
|ATL
|New:
|Gone:
|BAL
|New:
|Danny Woodhead
|Gone:
|Steve Smith (ret)
|BUF
|New:
|Mike Tolbert
Patrick DiMarco
|Gone:
|Marquise Goodwin
Robert Woods
|CAR
|New:
| Russell Shepard
Charles Johnson
|Gone:
|Mike Tolbert
|Ted Ginn
|CHI
|New:
|Mike Glennon
|Markus Wheaton
|Gone:
|Jay Cutler
|Alshon Jeffery
|CIN
|New:
|Gone:
|CLE
|New:
|Brock Osweiler
|Kenny Britt
|Gone:
|Josh McCown
Robert Griffin III
|Andrew Hawkins
Terrelle Pryor
|DAL
|New:
|Gone:
|DEN
|New:
|Gone:
|DET
|New:
|Gone:
|GB
|New:
|Martellus Bennett
|Gone:
|James Starks
|HOU
|New:
|Gone:
|Brock Osweiler
|IND
|New:
|Gone:
|Dwayne Allen
|JAC
|New:
|Gone:
|Julius Thomas
|KC
|New:
|C.J. Spiller
|Gone:
|Jamaal Charles
|LAC
|New:
|Gone:
|Danny Woodhead
|Stevie Johnson
|LAR
|New:
|Robert Woods
|Gone:
|Kenny Britt
|MIA
|New:
|Julius Thomas
|Gone:
|MIN
|New:
|Gone:
|Charles Johnson
|NE
|New:
|Brandin Cooks
|Dwayne Allen
|Gone:
|Martellus Bennett
|NO
|New:
|Ted Ginn
|Gone:
|Brandin Cooks
|NYG
|New:
|Brandon Marshall
|Gone:
|Rashad Jennings
|Victor Cruz
|NYJ
|New:
|Gone:
|Brandon Marshall
|OAK
|New:
|Gone:
|PHI
|New:
|Torrey Smith
Alshon Jeffery
|Gone:
|PIT
|New:
|Gone:
|Markus Wheaton
|SEA
|New:
|Gone:
|SF
|New:
|Brian Hoyer
|Marquise Goodwin
Pierre Garcon
|Gone:
|Colin Kaepernick
|Torrey Smith
|TB
|New:
|DeSean Jackson
|Gone:
|Mike Glennon
|Russell Shepard
|TEN
|New:
|Gone:
|WAS
|New:
|Terrelle Pryor
|Gone:
|DeSean Jackson
Pierre Garcon