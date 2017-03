2017 Top free-agent tracker

Below are the most fantasy relevant 2017 free agents who at least have a chance at turning in relevant production.

Quarterbacks Age 2016 Pass yards Total TD 2017 Contract Brian Hoyer 31 CHI 1,445 6 SF 2-year, $12M Colin Kaepernick 29 SF 2,241 16 Jay Cutler 34 CHI 1,059 4 Mike Glennon 27 TB 75 1 CHI 3-year, $45M Ryan Fitzpatrick 34 NYJ 2,710 12

Running backs Age 2016 Total yards Total TD 2017 Contract Adrian Peterson 31 MIN 80 0 C.J. Spiller 29 NYJ 68 1 KC 1-year, $980K Chris Johnson 31 ARI 95 1 Christine Michael 26 GB 690 8 Danny Woodhead 32 LAC 151 1 BAL 3-year, TBD Darren McFadden 29 DAL 104 0 DeAngelo Williams 33 PIT 461 6 Eddie Lacy 26 GB 388 0 Jacquizz Rodgers 27 TB 658 2 TB 2-year, $3.3M Jamaal Charles 30 KC 54 1 James Starks 31 GB 279 2 Justin Forsett 31 DEN 376 1 Latavius Murray 26 OAK 1,052 12 LeGarrette Blount 30 NE 1,199 18 Rashad Jennings 31 NYG 794 4 Reggie Bush 32 BUF 87 1 Ronnie Hillman 25 LAC 131 0

Wide receivers Age 2016 Total yards Total TD 2017 Contract Alshon Jeffery 27 CHI 821 2 PHI 1-year, $14M Anquan Boldin 36 DET 584 8 Brandon Marshall 32 NYJ 788 3 NYG 2-year, $12M DeSean Jackson 30 WAS 1,005 4 TB 3-year, $35M Kamar Aiken 27 BAL 328 1 Kendall Wright 27 TEN 431 3 Kenny Britt 28 LA 1,002 5 CLE 4-year, $32.5M Markus Wheaton 26 PIT 51 1 Marquise Goodwin 26 BUF 431 3 SF 2-year, $8M Michael Floyd 27 NE 488 5 Pierre Garcon 30 WAS 1,041 3 SF 5-year, $47.5M Quinton Patton 26 SF 408 0 Robert Woods 24 BUF 619 1 LA 5-year, $39M Ted Ginn Jr. 31 CAR 850 4 NO TBD Terrance Williams 27 DAL 594 4 Terrelle Pryor 27 CLE 1,028 5 WAS 1-year, $8M Torrey Smith 28 SF 267 3 PHI 3-year, $15M Victor Cruz 30 NYG 586 1 Vincent Jackson 34 TB 173 0