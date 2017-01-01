Game Day Inactives, Injuries and Weather Report: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early Games: RB Jeremy Hill (CIN), WR Jordan Matthews (PHI)

Afternoon Games: RB Spencer Ware (KCC)

Night Game: WR Randall Cobb (GBP)

Baltimore at Cincinnati (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees and mostly cloudy

BALTIMORE

Inactives: RB Javorius Allen, TE Crockett Gillmore, OG Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, WR Vince Mayle, WR keenan Reynolds, T Ricky Wagner

Lineup Notes: None.

CINCINNATI

Inactives: RB Jeremy Hill, QB Jeff Driskel, LB Vontaze Burfict, OG Christian Westerman, TE Tyler Kroft, DT DeShawn Williams, WR Jake Kumerow

Lineup Notes: RB Jeremy Hill missed most of practice this week and is inactive today. WR A.J. Green was placed on IR and will miss the final game of the season. TE Tyler Eifert was placed on IR and TE Tyler Kroft is inactive again, so it’s TE C.J. Uzomah again today.

Houston at Tennessee (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees and overcast

HOUSTON

Inactives: RB Lamar Miller, QB Weeden, CB Johnathan Joseph, FB Jay Prosch, OLB John Simon, ILB Brian Cushing, DE Jadeveon Clowney

Lineup Notes: RB Lamar Miller is out again so RB Alfred Blue and RB Akeem Hunt will fill in.

TENNESSEE

Inactives: WR Kendall Wright, CB Jason McCourty, DB Curtis Riley, OLB David Bass, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, DE Angelo Blackson

Lineup Notes: QB Marcus Mariota is done for the season so QB Matt Cassel will take over today. WR Kendall Wright is a healthy scratch today.

Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees and clear

CAROLINA

Inactives: QB Derek Anderson, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Luke Kuechly DE Charles Johnson, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Paul Soliai

Lineup Notes: WR Devin Funchess was placed on IR, ending his season.

TAMPA BAY

Inactives: DE William Gholston QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, OT Leonard Wester, DT John Hughes, DE Channing Ward, OG Caleb Benenoch

Lineup Notes: RB Doug Martin has been suspended and RB Charles Sims and TE Cameron Brate were placed on IR this week. RB Jacquizz Rodgers will man the backfield.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees and clear

CLEVELAND

Inactives: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, CB Trey Caldwell, RB Darius Jackson, OLB Cam Johnson, C Gabe Ikard, DE Stephen Paea

Lineup Notes: None.

PITTSBURGH

Inactives: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown, C Maurkice Pouncey, TE Ladarius Green, DE Stephon Tuitt, S Robert Golden

Lineup Notes: This game means nothing for the Steelers so QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown are inactive and will not suit up today. TE Ladarius Green is also out.

Dallas at Philadelphia (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees and clear

DALLAS

Inactives: LT Tyron Smith, CB Morris Claiborne, DE Tyrone Crawford, LB Justin Durant, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DT Cedric Thornton, DT Terrell McClain

Lineup Notes: Expect many of the star players to see minimal reps in this game. All three quarterbacks are expected to see action.

PHILADELPHIA

Inactives: T Allen Barbre, RB Jordan Matthews, LB Mychal Kendricks, CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, DT Taylor Hart

Lineup Notes: WR Jordan Matthews is inactive today and will not play.

Buffalo at NY Jets (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees and clear

BUFFALO

Inactives: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Gerald Christian, CB Stephon Gilmore, OT Cordy Glenn, WR Dez Lewis, TE Logan Thomas, DT Adolphus Washington

Lineup Notes: QB Tyrod Taylor is inactive today as the Bills turn to QB E.J. Manuel for the season finale.

NY JETS

Inactives: LB Randell Johnson, WR Brandon Marshall, CB Nick Marshall, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DL Steve McLendon, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Lineup Notes: RB Matt Forte was placed on IR. RB Bilal Powell is active despite little practice this week, but WR Brandon Marshall is inactive.

Chicago at Minnesota (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

CHICAGO

Inactives: RB Ka’Deem Carey, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Paul Lasike, WR Daniel Braverman, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Leonard Floyd

Lineup Notes: None.

MINNESOTA

Inactives: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB C.J. Ham, OT Willie Beavers, LG Alex Boone, QB Taylor Heinicke

Lineup Notes: RB Adrian Peterson is out again so it’s RB Matt Asiata and RB Jerick McKinnon manning the backfield. WR Stefon Diggs is inacive as expected after missing practice all week.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant

JACKSONVILLE

Inactives: RB Chris Ivory, QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith, TE Neal Sterling

Lineup Notes: RB Denard Robinson is expected to return to action today but WR Allen Hurns remains out. RB Chris Ivory is inactive today and will not play.

INDIANAPOLIS

Inactives: WR Donte Moncrief, CB Darius Butler, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Deiontrez Mount, C Austin Blythe, C Kristjan Sokoli, OT Jeremy Vujnovich

Lineup Notes: WR Donte Moncrief is inactive today after missing all of practice.

New England at Miami (1:00pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees and partly cloudy

NEW ENGLAND

Inactives: WR Malcolm Mitchell, QB Jacoby Brissett, RB D.J. Foster, WR Danny Amendola, OT LaAdrian Waddle, S Jordan Richards, CB Cyrus Jones

Lineup Notes: WR Danny Amendola remains out and WR Malcolm Mitchell is inactive and will not play today.

MIAMI

Inactives: DE Mario Williams, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Dominique Jones, WR Leonte Carroo, QB Ryan Tannehill, TE Thomas Duarte

Lineup Notes: QB Ryan Tannehill remains out and QB Matt Moore the starter.

Kansas City at San Diego (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and clear

KANSAS CITY

Inactives: RB Spencer Ware, OLB Justin Houston, QB Tyler Bray, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, LB Justin March-Lillard, CB D.J. White

Lineup Notes: RB Spencer Ware is inactive after being a game-time decision.

SAN DIEGO

Inactives: LT King Dunlap, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Travis Benjamin, TE Asante Cleveland, LB Denzel Perryman, C Max Tuerk, DE Kaleb Eulls

Lineup Notes: RB Melvin Gordon is out again this week so both RB Kenneth Farrow (the starter) and RB Ronnie Hillman will man the backfield. WR Travis Benjamin is inactive today.

Arizona at Los Angeles (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees and clear

ARIZONA

Inactives: DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Brian Dixon, QB Zac Dysert, OT D.J. Humphries, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Ed Stinson

Lineup Notes: None.

LOS ANGELES

Inactives: WR Kenny Britt, OG David Arkin, LT Rob Havenstein, CB Lamarcus Joyner, QB Case Keenum, DE Matt Longacre, OG Cody Wichmann

Lineup Notes: WR Kenny Britt is inactive after not practicing all week.

Oakland at Denver (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees and mostly cloudy

OAKLAND

Inactives: QB Derek Carr, S Karl Joseph, RT Austin Howard, CB Antonio Hamilton, OG Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, DE Branden Jackson

Lineup Notes: QB Derek Carr is out so QB Matt McGloin will get the start.

DENVER

Inactives: ILB Brandon Marshall, TE A.J. Derby, DE Derek Wolfe, S T.J. Ward, OT Ty Sambrailo, OG Connor McGovern, WR Jordan Norwood

Lineup Notes: QB Trevor Siemian may give way to rookie QB Paxton Lynch during this matchup. Look for both to play. TE A.J. Derby remains out but TE Virgil Green is active and expected to return to action today.

NY Giants at Washington (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees and partly cloudy

NY GIANTS

Inactives: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, S Nat Berhe, CB Coty Sensabaugh, OT Bobby Hart, TE Jerell Adams, RB George Winn, LB Ishaq Williams

Lineup Notes: Some reports have the Giants key players putting in limited game time this week, but others indicate otherwise.

WASHINGTON

Inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su’a Cravens, S Josh Evans, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger

Lineup Notes: TE Jordan Reed is active and expected to return to action today, but is not 100%.

Seattle at San Francisco (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees and partly cloudy

SEATTLE

Inactives: RB C.J. Prosise, RB Terrence Magee, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, OT Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins

Lineup Notes: RB C.J. Prosise remains out and WR Tyler Lockett joins him.

SAN FRANCISCO

Inactives: RB Mike Davis, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Prince Charles Iworah, OG Andrew Tiller, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, DT Tank Carradine, DE Zach Moore

Lineup Notes: RB Carlos Hyde is out so the backfield work will go to RB Shaun Draughn (the starter) and RB DuJuan Harris.

New Orleans at Atlanta (4:25pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

NEW ORLEANS

Inactives: WR Corey Fuller, C Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB Marcus Murphy, S Robenson Therezie

Lineup Notes: None.

ATLANTA

Inactives: WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Austin Hooper, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, LB Josh Keyes, OG Wes Schweitzer

Lineup Notes: WR Taylor Gabriel and TE Austin Hooper are out.

Green Bay at Detroit (8:30pm ET)

Kickoff Weather: Indoors

GREEN BAY

Lineup Notes: RB James Starks is out again so RB Ty Montgomery is expected to get the start with RB Christine Michael sharing the load. WR Randall Cobb is a game-time decision, but didn’t practice all week and his odds of playing aren’t good. Even if he does don’t expect much from him.

DETROIT

Lineup Notes: RB Theo Riddick has been placed on IR so RB Dwayne Washington and RB Zach Zenner will close out the season in the backfield.