Game Day Inactives, Injuries and Weather Report: Week 17

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pre-kickoff inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early Games: RB Jeremy Hill (CIN), WR Jordan Matthews (PHI)
Afternoon Games: RB Spencer Ware (KCC)
Night Game: WR Randall Cobb (GBP)
Baltimore at Cincinnati (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees and mostly cloudy
BALTIMORE
Inactives: RB Javorius Allen, TE Crockett Gillmore, OG Ryan Jensen, LB Lamar Louis, WR Vince Mayle, WR keenan Reynolds, T Ricky Wagner
Lineup Notes: None.
CINCINNATI
Inactives: RB Jeremy Hill, QB Jeff Driskel, LB Vontaze Burfict, OG Christian Westerman, TE Tyler Kroft, DT DeShawn Williams, WR Jake Kumerow
Lineup Notes: RB Jeremy Hill missed most of practice this week and is inactive today. WR A.J. Green was placed on IR and will miss the final game of the season. TE Tyler Eifert was placed on IR and TE Tyler Kroft is inactive again, so it’s TE C.J. Uzomah again today.
Houston at Tennessee (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees and overcast
HOUSTON
Inactives: RB Lamar Miller, QB Weeden, CB Johnathan Joseph, FB Jay Prosch, OLB John Simon, ILB Brian Cushing, DE Jadeveon Clowney
Lineup Notes: RB Lamar Miller is out again so RB Alfred Blue and RB Akeem Hunt will fill in.
TENNESSEE
Inactives: WR Kendall Wright, CB Jason McCourty, DB Curtis Riley, OLB David Bass, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro, DE Angelo Blackson
Lineup Notes: QB Marcus Mariota is done for the season so QB Matt Cassel will take over today. WR Kendall Wright is a healthy scratch today.
Carolina at Tampa Bay (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees and clear
CAROLINA
Inactives: QB Derek Anderson, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Luke Kuechly DE Charles Johnson, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Paul Soliai
Lineup Notes: WR Devin Funchess was placed on IR, ending his season.
TAMPA BAY
Inactives: DE William Gholston QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, OT Leonard Wester, DT John Hughes, DE Channing Ward, OG Caleb Benenoch
Lineup Notes: RB Doug Martin has been suspended and RB Charles Sims and TE Cameron Brate were placed on IR this week. RB Jacquizz Rodgers will man the backfield.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees and clear
CLEVELAND
Inactives: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, CB Trey Caldwell, RB Darius Jackson, OLB Cam Johnson, C Gabe Ikard, DE Stephen Paea
Lineup Notes: None.
PITTSBURGH
Inactives: QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell, WR Antonio Brown, C Maurkice Pouncey, TE Ladarius Green, DE Stephon Tuitt, S Robert Golden
Lineup Notes: This game means nothing for the Steelers so QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown are inactive and will not suit up today. TE Ladarius Green is also out.
Dallas at Philadelphia (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees and clear
DALLAS
Inactives: LT Tyron Smith, CB Morris Claiborne, DE Tyrone Crawford, LB Justin Durant, DE Demarcus Lawrence, DT Cedric Thornton, DT Terrell McClain
Lineup Notes: Expect many of the star players to see minimal reps in this game. All three quarterbacks are expected to see action.
PHILADELPHIA
Inactives: T Allen Barbre, RB Jordan Matthews, LB Mychal Kendricks, CB Dwayne Gratz, OL Josh Andrews, OL Dillon Gordon, DT Taylor Hart
Lineup Notes: WR Jordan Matthews is inactive today and will not play.
Buffalo at NY Jets (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees and clear
BUFFALO
Inactives: QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Gerald Christian, CB Stephon Gilmore, OT Cordy Glenn, WR Dez Lewis, TE Logan Thomas, DT Adolphus Washington
Lineup Notes: QB Tyrod Taylor is inactive today as the Bills turn to QB E.J. Manuel for the season finale.
NY JETS
Inactives: LB Randell Johnson, WR Brandon Marshall, CB Nick Marshall, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DL Steve McLendon, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Lineup Notes: RB Matt Forte was placed on IR. RB Bilal Powell is active despite little practice this week, but WR Brandon Marshall is inactive.
Chicago at Minnesota (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors
CHICAGO
Inactives: RB Ka’Deem Carey, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Paul Lasike, WR Daniel Braverman, OLB Pernell McPhee, OLB Leonard Floyd
Lineup Notes: None.
MINNESOTA
Inactives: WR Stefon Diggs, RB Adrian Peterson, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB C.J. Ham, OT Willie Beavers, LG Alex Boone, QB Taylor Heinicke
Lineup Notes: RB Adrian Peterson is out again so it’s RB Matt Asiata and RB Jerick McKinnon manning the backfield. WR Stefon Diggs is inacive as expected after missing practice all week.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors if conditions warrant
JACKSONVILLE
Inactives: RB Chris Ivory, QB Brandon Allen, RB Daryl Richardson, DT Jordan Hill, WR Allen Hurns, DE Chris Smith, TE Neal Sterling
Lineup Notes: RB Denard Robinson is expected to return to action today but WR Allen Hurns remains out. RB Chris Ivory is inactive today and will not play.
INDIANAPOLIS
Inactives: WR Donte Moncrief, CB Darius Butler, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Deiontrez Mount, C Austin Blythe, C Kristjan Sokoli, OT Jeremy Vujnovich
Lineup Notes: WR Donte Moncrief is inactive today after missing all of practice.
New England at Miami (1:00pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees and partly cloudy
NEW ENGLAND
Inactives: WR Malcolm Mitchell, QB Jacoby Brissett, RB D.J. Foster, WR Danny Amendola, OT LaAdrian Waddle, S Jordan Richards, CB Cyrus Jones
Lineup Notes: WR Danny Amendola remains out and WR Malcolm Mitchell is inactive and will not play today.
MIAMI
Inactives: DE Mario Williams, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Dominique Jones, WR Leonte Carroo, QB Ryan Tannehill, TE Thomas Duarte
Lineup Notes: QB Ryan Tannehill remains out and QB Matt Moore the starter.
Kansas City at San Diego (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees and clear
KANSAS CITY
Inactives: RB Spencer Ware, OLB Justin Houston, QB Tyler Bray, OL Mike Person, TE Ross Travis, LB Justin March-Lillard, CB D.J. White
Lineup Notes: RB Spencer Ware is inactive after being a game-time decision.
SAN DIEGO
Inactives: LT King Dunlap, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Travis Benjamin, TE Asante Cleveland, LB Denzel Perryman, C Max Tuerk, DE Kaleb Eulls
Lineup Notes: RB Melvin Gordon is out again this week so both RB Kenneth Farrow (the starter) and RB Ronnie Hillman will man the backfield. WR Travis Benjamin is inactive today.
Arizona at Los Angeles (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees and clear
ARIZONA
Inactives: DT Robert Nkemdiche, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Brian Dixon, QB Zac Dysert, OT D.J. Humphries, DT Olsen Pierre, DT Ed Stinson
Lineup Notes: None.
LOS ANGELES
Inactives: WR Kenny Britt, OG David Arkin, LT Rob Havenstein, CB Lamarcus Joyner, QB Case Keenum, DE Matt Longacre, OG Cody Wichmann
Lineup Notes: WR Kenny Britt is inactive after not practicing all week.
Oakland at Denver (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees and mostly cloudy
OAKLAND
Inactives: QB Derek Carr, S Karl Joseph, RT Austin Howard, CB Antonio Hamilton, OG Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, DE Branden Jackson
Lineup Notes: QB Derek Carr is out so QB Matt McGloin will get the start.
DENVER
Inactives: ILB Brandon Marshall, TE A.J. Derby, DE Derek Wolfe, S T.J. Ward, OT Ty Sambrailo, OG Connor McGovern, WR Jordan Norwood
Lineup Notes: QB Trevor Siemian may give way to rookie QB Paxton Lynch during this matchup. Look for both to play. TE A.J. Derby remains out but TE Virgil Green is active and expected to return to action today.
NY Giants at Washington (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees and partly cloudy
NY GIANTS
Inactives: DE Jason Pierre-Paul, S Nat Berhe, CB Coty Sensabaugh, OT Bobby Hart, TE Jerell Adams, RB George Winn, LB Ishaq Williams
Lineup Notes: Some reports have the Giants key players putting in limited game time this week, but others indicate otherwise.
WASHINGTON
Inactives: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su’a Cravens, S Josh Evans, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger
Lineup Notes: TE Jordan Reed is active and expected to return to action today, but is not 100%.
Seattle at San Francisco (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees and partly cloudy
SEATTLE
Inactives: RB C.J. Prosise, RB Terrence Magee, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, OT Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins
Lineup Notes: RB C.J. Prosise remains out and WR Tyler Lockett joins him.
SAN FRANCISCO
Inactives: RB Mike Davis, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Prince Charles Iworah, OG Andrew Tiller, DT Tony Jerod-Eddie, DT Tank Carradine, DE Zach Moore
Lineup Notes: RB Carlos Hyde is out so the backfield work will go to RB Shaun Draughn (the starter) and RB DuJuan Harris.
New Orleans at Atlanta (4:25pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors
NEW ORLEANS
Inactives: WR Corey Fuller, C Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB Marcus Murphy, S Robenson Therezie
Lineup Notes: None.
ATLANTA
Inactives: WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Austin Hooper, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, LB Josh Keyes, OG Wes Schweitzer
Lineup Notes: WR Taylor Gabriel and TE Austin Hooper are out.
Green Bay at Detroit (8:30pm ET)
Kickoff Weather: Indoors
GREEN BAY
Lineup Notes: RB James Starks is out again so RB Ty Montgomery is expected to get the start with RB Christine Michael sharing the load. WR Randall Cobb is a game-time decision, but didn’t practice all week and his odds of playing aren’t good. Even if he does don’t expect much from him.
DETROIT
Lineup Notes: RB Theo Riddick has been placed on IR so RB Dwayne Washington and RB Zach Zenner will close out the season in the backfield.