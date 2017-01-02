Fantasy Impact of Week 17

Patriots 35 Dolphins 14

Tom Brady rewarded owners who play into Week 17. Brady threw for 276 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Extra Points: Julian Edelman closed the year out with a monster game. Edelman caught 8-of-13 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown…Michael Floyd made his first impact as a Patriot. Floyd caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown…Last week’s clunker aside, Jarvis Landry ended the year strong. Landry caught 9-of-12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Buccaneers 17 Panthers 16

Cam Newton’s miserable season mercifully came to an end Sunday. Newton threw for 237 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Newton will try to bounce back in 2017 after being one of fantasy football’s biggest busts this season.

Extra Points: Kelvin Benjamin had a strong final game. He caught six passes for 93 yards and a touchdown…Jacquizz Rodgers got his second straight start at running back. He ran for 75 yards on 17 carries…Mike Evans caught five balls for 65 yards and a score. Evans finished 2016 with 12 touchdowns.

Steelers 27 Browns 24

The Steelers rested a lot of their starters Sunday but they still found a way to beat the Browns in overtime. Landry Jones threw for 277 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in relief of Ben Roethlisberger.

Extra Points: DeAngelo Williams started in place of Le’Veon Bell. He rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries…Isaiah Crowell had a big end to the season. He ran over the Steelers defense for 152 yards on 19 carries…After being a non-factor in his last three games, Terrelle Pryor caught 7-of-11 passes for 94 yards.

Eagles 27 Cowboys 13

The Cowboys starters didn’t see much playing time in this one. Ezekiel Elliott dressed but didn’t play and Dak Prescott only threw eight passes; completing four for 37 yards.

Extra Points: Tony Romo made his first appearance of the season and looked sharp. Romo completed 3-of-4 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown…Zach Ertz finished the season on fire. He caught 13 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. Ertz gained at least 79 yards receiving in four of his last five games.

Bengals 27 Ravens 10

Rex Burkhead got the start at running back for the Bengals and he delivered for owners who started him. Burkhead gained 119 yards and scored twice.

Extra Points: Dennis Pitta has been hit or miss this season. He hit on Sunday. Pitta caught 11-of-16 targets for 91 yards…The Ravens backfield has been a fantasy mess all year. Kenneth Dixon got the most carries against the Bengals (10). He turned them into 44 yards and a touchdown.

Colts 24 Jaguars 20

Andrew Luck brought the Colts back from a 17-3 halftime deficit. Luck threw for 321 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Extra Points: T.Y. Hilton finished a stellar fantasy season on Sunday with six receptions for 95 yards…Corey Grant started at running back for the Jaguars and delivered a big fantasy performance. Grant ran 18 times for 122 yards and a touchdown…After putting up his best game of the season last week, Allen Robinson caught five passes for 82 yards to end a disappointing year on a high note.

Vikings 38 Bears 10

Kyle Rudolph had a big fantasy finale. He caught 11-of-15 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Extra Points: Sam Bradford finished an up-and-down year by throwing for 250 yards with three touchdowns and one interception…Jordan Howard capped off a tremendous rookie season with his second 100-yard game against the Vikings. Howard ran 23 times for 135 yards…Cameron Meredith (4/61) went over 60 receiving yards for the fifth straight game.

Jets 30 Bills 10

Bilal Powell was a game-time decision. His owners are happy he was active. Powell ran the ball 22 times for 122 yards. He also caught three passes for 15 yards and a score.

Extra Points: Quincy Enunwa was the Jets leading receiver Sunday. He caught 5-of-8 targets for 81 yards…LeSean McCoy left the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return. Mike Gillislee ran for 40 yards and a score in his place. Gillislee finished the year with eight rushing touchdowns.

Titans 24 Texans 17

When Tom Savage, Brock Osweiler and Matt Cassel are the three quarterbacks in a game, there aren’t going to be many fantasy stars coming out of it. Rishard Matthews was one of the exceptions. He caught 9-of-13 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Extra Points: Derrick Henry ran the ball 15 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, while DeMarco Murray was held to just 21 yards on 11 carries…DeAndre Hopkins’s big game came too late for most owners. He caught 7-of-11 targets for 123 yards.

Broncos 24 Raiders 6

Devontae Booker never took advantage of being the lead back in Denver but owners who stuck with him in Week 17 were rewarded. Booker racked up 109 yards on 24 touches and scored two touchdowns.

Extra Points: Demaryius Thomas ended the year with an average fantasy performance. He finished with four receptions for 47 yards…The Broncos defense smothered the Raiders without starting quarterbacks Derek Carr. Backup Matt McGloin was injured, leaving rookie Connor Cook to lead Oakland’s offense. Cook finished 14-of-21 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Cardinals 44 Rams 6

Carson Palmer struggled at times in 2016 but he kicked off 2017 with a strong fantasy outing. Palmer threw for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception against a Rams defense that folded down the stretch.

Extra Points: David Johnson carried many owners to a fantasy title last week. He suffered a knee injury on Sunday that forced him from the game. Kerwynn Williams rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries…J.J. Nelson continued his hot finish to the season. Nelson caught four balls for 75 yards. He was targeted a team-high 12 times…Todd Gurley ran for 40 yards on 14 carries. The best news for him is this season has come to an end.

Giants 19 Redskins 10

This game was dominated by the Giants defense. The biggest takeaway from a fantasy perspective is the Giants may have found their running back for next season. Paul Perkins ran for 102 yards on 21 carries. He’ll be the Giants lead back heading into the playoffs.

Extra Points: Kirk Cousins had a tough day playing against arguably the best secondary in the NFL. Cousins finished with 287 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions…Jordan Reed was questionable all week. He played and made a fantasy impact. Reed caught 5-of-6 targets for 40 yards and a touchdown…Odell Beckham, Jr. only caught five balls for 44 yards. The Giants played many of their starters but OBJ was held out for most of the fourth quarter.

Chiefs 37 Chargers 27

Charcandrick West was a popular play in Week 17 with Spencer Ware inactive. West paid off big for those owners who started him. He gained 118 total yards, caught five passes and scored twice.

Extra Points: It was a tough season for Philip Rivers. On Sunday, he threw for 269 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rivers led the NFL with 19 interceptions this year…One of Rivers’ touchdowns went to Antonio Gates. It was most likely the duo’s last touchdown connection in San Diego. Gates finished with five catches for 55 yards and the score.

Seahawks 25 49ers 23

The biggest fantasy star from this game was Shaun Draughn in a losing effort. Draughn only ran for 41 yards on 21 carries but he scored twice. He also added 68 yards on four receptions.

Extra Points: Russell Wilson had a favorable matchup in the finale but he only threw for 258 yards and one touchdown…The Seahawks also couldn’t run the football against the NFL’s last ranked rush defense. Alex Collins gained 55 yards but got just seven carries, while Thomas Rawls was held to 14 yards on eight carries. Rawls did score too but it was a disappointing day overall.

Falcons 38 Saints 32

This game was a fantasy bonanza. Matt Ryan led the way with 331 yards and four touchdowns. It was a fitting end to Ryan’s stellar fantasy season.

Extra Points: Devonta Freeman rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also caught five balls for 81 yards…Julio Jones is fully recovered from his sprained toe. Jones caught 7-of-9 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown…Drew Brees tried to match Ryan score for score. He finished with 350 yards with two touchdowns and one interception…Mark Ingram topped 1,000 yards rushing with 103 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries…Michael Thomas had a huge game. He caught 10-of-14 targets for 156 yards and a score. Thomas set a Saints rookie record for catches (82), yards (981) and touchdowns (8).

Packers 31 Lions 24

Aaron Rodgers finished the year as fantasy football’s top scoring quarterback. On Sunday night, Rodgers ripped the Lions defense for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Extra Points: Rodgers’ favorite receiver on Sunday was Geronimo Allison. Allison caught 4-of-6 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown…Davante Adams capped off a breakout season by catching two more touchdown passes in Week 17…Matthew Stafford did his best to outduel Rodgers. He threw for 347 yards with two touchdowns and one interception…Zach Zenner gave the Lions running game a boost late in the year. Zenner ran the ball 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 41 yards.