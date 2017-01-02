Tunnel Vision of Week 17

|SUNDAY SALUTES
|Quarterbacks
|Yards
|TD
|Aaron Rodgers
|300/42
|4
|Matt Ryan
|331/2
|4
|Alex Smith
|264/21
|3
|Tom Brady
|376/6
|3
|Sam Bradford
|250/24
|3
|Running Backs
|Yards
|TD
|Devonta Freeman
|96/81
|1
|Charcandrick West
|58/58
|2
|Rex Burkhead
|119/25
|2
|Shaun Draughn
|41/68
|2
|Jerick McKinnon
|89/21
|2
|Wide Receivers
|Yards
|TD
|Julian Edelman
|151
|1
|Michael Thomas
|156
|1
|Rishard Matthews
|114
|1
|Davante Adams
|31
|2
|Julio Jones
|96
|1
|Tight Ends
|Yards
|TD
|Zach Ertz
|139
|2
|Kyle Rudolph
|117
|1
|Dennis Pitta
|91
|0
|Antonio Gates
|55
|1
|Jordan Reed
|40
|1
|Placekickers
|FG
|XPT
|Chandler Catanzaro
|3
|5
|Steven Hauschka
|4
|1
|Cairo Santos
|3
|4
|Nick Folk
|3
|3
|Stephen Gostowski
|2
|3
|Defense
|Sck/TO
|TD
|Cardinals
|7/3
|1
|Vikings
|2/5
|1
|NY Giants
|4/3
|1
|NY Jets
|3/3
|1
|Broncos
|2/3
|0
2016 Injured Reserve /Major Injuries
How many did you have?
Quarterbacks
Teddy Bridgewater
Brian Hoyer
Jay Cutler
Robert Griffin III
Running Backs
Dion Lewis
Danny Woodhead
Ameer Abdullah
Eddie Lacy
C.J. Anderson
Jamaal Charles
Giovani Bernard
Shane Vereen
Doug Martin
DeAngelo Williams
Charles Sims
Thomas Rawls
C.J. Prosise
James Starks
Wide Receivers
Steve Johnson
Keenan Allen
Josh Gordon
Kevin White
Eric Decker
Vincent Jackson
Cecil Shorts
Eddie Royal
Torrey Smith
A. J. Green
Donte Moncrief
Jeremy Maclin
Corey Coleman
Sammy Watkins
Tight Ends
Benjamin Watson
Jordan Cameron
Jacob Tamme
Zach Miller
Rob Gronkowski
Julius Thomas
Vance McDonald
Tyler Eifert
Jared Cook
Ladarius Green
Marcedes Lewis
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Saturday, January 7th
Oakland at Houston
Detroit at Seattle
Sunday, January 8th
Miami at Pittsburgh
NY Giants at Green Bay
On Bye: New England, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta
My Take: (AFC)
Houston beats Oakland. Lack of QB is going to kill OAK but this is a game that could go either way since the Texans are nothing special on offense.
Pittsburgh beats Miami. Again – lack of QB is going to be an issue. Fins are not as good on the road anyway.
(NFC)
Green Bay beats New York Giants. The Giants defense is for real but the Packers look like a team peaking at the right time.
Detroit beat Seattle. Seahawks will be favored but they are just not playing that well. Lions are much improved. This is a coin flip but only once in the last nine years did all home teams win in this round. I like the Lions as a visitor more than the others.
Divisional Round
(NFC)
Dallas beat the Lions They did it once. Home field matters.
Falcons beat the Packers. This could be an upset but the Falcons are playing well, at home and present a multi-faceted offense.
(AFC)
Patriots beat the Texans. Of course they get the team with a terrible offense.
Kansas City beats the Steelers. This would be a very good game and could go either way. If any visiting team wins, the Steelers would be the most likely.
Championship Round
Patriots beat the Chiefs. Just cannot imagine anyone preventing the Patriots from going to the Super Bowl.
Dallas beats the Falcons. This could go either way. Home field will help.
Super Bowl – Patriots beat Cowboys.
That all said, the meeting of the #1 seeds almost never happens.
What We Did
Here are the top ten picks in each position according to the Average Draft held in August at MyFantasyLeague.com as compared to where they actually ranked on the year considering a point per reception scoring.
|Draft
|Actual
|Quarterbacks
|Draft
|Actual
|Running Backs
|1
|15
|Cam Newton
|1
|15
|Todd Gurley
|2
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|2
|1
|David Johnson
|3
|4
|Andrew Luck
|3
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|11
|Russell Wilson
|4
|na
|Adrian Peterson
|5
|2
|Drew Brees
|5
|3
|Le’Veon Bell
|6
|17
|Ben Roethlisberger
|6
|19
|Lamar Miller
|7
|21
|Tom Brady
|7
|6
|Devonta Freeman
|8
|8
|Blake Bortles
|8
|na
|Jamaal Charles
|9
|14
|Carson Palmer
|9
|na
|Eddie Lacy
|10
|20
|Eli Manning
|10
|8
|Mark Ingram
|Draft
|Actual
|Tight Ends
|Draft
|Actual
|Wide Receivers
|1
|26
|Rob Gronkowski
|1
|1
|Antonio Brown
|2
|9
|Jordan Reed
|2
|4
|Odell Beckham
|3
|3
|Greg Olsen
|3
|6
|Julio Jones
|4
|1
|Travis Kelce
|4
|27
|DeAndre Hopkins
|5
|5
|Delanie Walker
|5
|33
|A.J. Green
|6
|15
|Coby Fleener
|6
|28
|Allen Robinson
|7
|25
|Tyler Eifert
|7
|40
|Dez Bryant
|8
|19
|Gary Barnidge
|8
|na
|Keenan Allen
|9
|6
|Zach Ertz
|9
|3
|Mike Evans
|10
|32
|Julius Thomas
|10
|49
|Brandon Marshal
What We Should Have Done
Here are the top ten players in each position from their actual stats compared to where they were selected in an Average Draft.
|Actual
|Draft
|Quarterbacks
|Actual
|Draft
|Running Backs
|1
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|1
|2
|David Johnson
|2
|5
|Drew Brees
|2
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3
|19
|Matt Ryan
|3
|5
|Le’Veon Bell
|4
|3
|Andrew Luck
|4
|11
|LeSean McCoy
|5
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|5
|18
|DeMarco Murray
|6
|11
|Philip Rivers
|6
|7
|Devonta Freeman
|7
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|7
|21
|Melvin Gordon
|8
|8
|Blake Bortles
|8
|10
|Mark Ingram
|9
|na
|Dak Prescott
|9
|41
|LeGarrette Blount
|10
|13
|Jameis Winston
|10
|57
|Jordan Howard
|Actual
|Draft
|Tight Ends
|Actual
|Draft
|Wide Receivers
|1
|4
|Travis Kelce
|1
|1
|Antonio Brown
|2
|23
|Kyle Rudolph
|2
|12
|Jordy Nelson
|3
|3
|Greg Olsen
|3
|9
|Mike Evans
|4
|12
|Jimmy Graham
|4
|2
|Odell Beckham Jr
|5
|5
|Delanie Walker
|5
|15
|T.Y. Hilton
|6
|9
|Zach Ertz
|6
|3
|Julio Jones
|7
|34
|Cameron Brate
|7
|47
|Michael Thomas
|8
|na
|Dennis Pitta
|8
|25
|Doug Baldwin
|9
|2
|Jordan Reed
|9
|71
|Davante Adams
|10
|13
|Martellus Bennett
|10
|14
|Brandin Cooks
Huddle Player of the Year
David Johnson – There was no player as advantageous to own as David Johnson who had a very good game every single week. He never failed. He always delivered. Even when the Cardinals were imploding around him, he always delivered big fantasy points. In a standard reception point league, he ended up with 412 fantasy points. Second best was Ezekiel Elliott with only 327 points. He was injured in the season finale but early word was that it wasn’t his ACL and wasn’t that bad. Let’s hope because Johnson was pure fantasy gold and THE best pick in the draft.
Salute!
Drama 101 – Somebody has to Laugh, Somebody has to Cry
|Comedy
|Yards
|TDs
|Tragedy
|Yards
|TDs
|QB
|Alex Smith
|285
|3
|QB
|Eli Manning
|180
|0
|RB
|Charcandrick West
|116
|2
|RB
|Ezekiel Elliott
|0
|0
|RB
|Rex Burkhead
|144
|2
|RB
|Le’Veon Bell
|0
|0
|WR
|Cobi Hamilton
|54
|1
|WR
|Antonio Brown
|0
|0
|WR
|Justin Hardy
|43
|1
|WR
|Dez Bryant
|0
|0
|WR
|Pierre Garcon
|96
|0
|WR
|Emmanuel Sanders
|0
|0
|TE
|Kyle Rudolph
|117
|1
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|8
|0
|PK
|Chandler Catanzaro
|3 FG 5 XP
|PK
|Sebastian Janikowski
|0 FG 0 XP
|Huddle Fantasy Points = 141
|Huddle Fantasy Points = 7
Another season is in the can. And here is how 2017 fantasy football drafts are likely going to happen based on the final stats.
Aaron Rodgers is the first quarterback taken, probably too early and the rest happen later in a lump.
David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Le’Veon Bell are the first three picks in most drafts in some order. Then Antonio Brown, Jordy Nelson, Mike Evans and Odell Beckham go in some order. No one will spend a first or even a second round pick on any tight end. The allure of Rob Gronkowski has been ruined.
We have another six to eight months to prepare for 2017 and there are the NFL playoffs to follow now. It’s been a great season and I appreciate the kind words and emails. If I can help – let me know!
Now get back to work…