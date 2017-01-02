Tunnel Vision of Week 17

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Yards TD Aaron Rodgers 300/42 4 Matt Ryan 331/2 4 Alex Smith 264/21 3 Tom Brady 376/6 3 Sam Bradford 250/24 3 Running Backs Yards TD Devonta Freeman 96/81 1 Charcandrick West 58/58 2 Rex Burkhead 119/25 2 Shaun Draughn 41/68 2 Jerick McKinnon 89/21 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Julian Edelman 151 1 Michael Thomas 156 1 Rishard Matthews 114 1 Davante Adams 31 2 Julio Jones 96 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Zach Ertz 139 2 Kyle Rudolph 117 1 Dennis Pitta 91 0 Antonio Gates 55 1 Jordan Reed 40 1 Placekickers FG XPT Chandler Catanzaro 3 5 Steven Hauschka 4 1 Cairo Santos 3 4 Nick Folk 3 3 Stephen Gostowski 2 3 Defense Sck/TO TD Cardinals 7/3 1 Vikings 2/5 1 NY Giants 4/3 1 NY Jets 3/3 1 Broncos 2/3 0

2016 Injured Reserve /Major Injuries

How many did you have?

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater

Brian Hoyer

Jay Cutler

Robert Griffin III

Running Backs

Dion Lewis

Danny Woodhead

Ameer Abdullah

Eddie Lacy

C.J. Anderson

Jamaal Charles

Giovani Bernard

Shane Vereen

Doug Martin

DeAngelo Williams

Charles Sims

Thomas Rawls

C.J. Prosise

James Starks

Wide Receivers

Steve Johnson

Keenan Allen

Josh Gordon

Kevin White

Eric Decker

Vincent Jackson

Cecil Shorts

Eddie Royal

Torrey Smith

A. J. Green

Donte Moncrief

Jeremy Maclin

Corey Coleman

Sammy Watkins

Tight Ends

Benjamin Watson

Jordan Cameron

Jacob Tamme

Zach Miller

Rob Gronkowski

Julius Thomas

Vance McDonald

Tyler Eifert

Jared Cook

Ladarius Green

Marcedes Lewis

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Saturday, January 7th

Oakland at Houston

Detroit at Seattle

Sunday, January 8th

Miami at Pittsburgh

NY Giants at Green Bay

On Bye: New England, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta

My Take: (AFC)

Houston beats Oakland. Lack of QB is going to kill OAK but this is a game that could go either way since the Texans are nothing special on offense.

Pittsburgh beats Miami. Again – lack of QB is going to be an issue. Fins are not as good on the road anyway.

(NFC)

Green Bay beats New York Giants. The Giants defense is for real but the Packers look like a team peaking at the right time.

Detroit beat Seattle. Seahawks will be favored but they are just not playing that well. Lions are much improved. This is a coin flip but only once in the last nine years did all home teams win in this round. I like the Lions as a visitor more than the others.

Divisional Round

(NFC)

Dallas beat the Lions They did it once. Home field matters.

Falcons beat the Packers. This could be an upset but the Falcons are playing well, at home and present a multi-faceted offense.

(AFC)

Patriots beat the Texans. Of course they get the team with a terrible offense.

Kansas City beats the Steelers. This would be a very good game and could go either way. If any visiting team wins, the Steelers would be the most likely.

Championship Round

Patriots beat the Chiefs. Just cannot imagine anyone preventing the Patriots from going to the Super Bowl.

Dallas beats the Falcons. This could go either way. Home field will help.

Super Bowl – Patriots beat Cowboys.

That all said, the meeting of the #1 seeds almost never happens.

What We Did

Here are the top ten picks in each position according to the Average Draft held in August at MyFantasyLeague.com as compared to where they actually ranked on the year considering a point per reception scoring.

Draft Actual Quarterbacks Draft Actual Running Backs 1 15 Cam Newton 1 15 Todd Gurley 2 1 Aaron Rodgers 2 1 David Johnson 3 4 Andrew Luck 3 2 Ezekiel Elliott 4 11 Russell Wilson 4 na Adrian Peterson 5 2 Drew Brees 5 3 Le’Veon Bell 6 17 Ben Roethlisberger 6 19 Lamar Miller 7 21 Tom Brady 7 6 Devonta Freeman 8 8 Blake Bortles 8 na Jamaal Charles 9 14 Carson Palmer 9 na Eddie Lacy 10 20 Eli Manning 10 8 Mark Ingram

Draft Actual Tight Ends Draft Actual Wide Receivers 1 26 Rob Gronkowski 1 1 Antonio Brown 2 9 Jordan Reed 2 4 Odell Beckham 3 3 Greg Olsen 3 6 Julio Jones 4 1 Travis Kelce 4 27 DeAndre Hopkins 5 5 Delanie Walker 5 33 A.J. Green 6 15 Coby Fleener 6 28 Allen Robinson 7 25 Tyler Eifert 7 40 Dez Bryant 8 19 Gary Barnidge 8 na Keenan Allen 9 6 Zach Ertz 9 3 Mike Evans 10 32 Julius Thomas 10 49 Brandon Marshal

What We Should Have Done

Here are the top ten players in each position from their actual stats compared to where they were selected in an Average Draft.

Actual Draft Quarterbacks Actual Draft Running Backs 1 1 Aaron Rodgers 1 2 David Johnson 2 5 Drew Brees 2 3 Ezekiel Elliott 3 19 Matt Ryan 3 5 Le’Veon Bell 4 3 Andrew Luck 4 11 LeSean McCoy 5 14 Kirk Cousins 5 18 DeMarco Murray 6 11 Philip Rivers 6 7 Devonta Freeman 7 15 Matthew Stafford 7 21 Melvin Gordon 8 8 Blake Bortles 8 10 Mark Ingram 9 na Dak Prescott 9 41 LeGarrette Blount 10 13 Jameis Winston 10 57 Jordan Howard

Actual Draft Tight Ends Actual Draft Wide Receivers 1 4 Travis Kelce 1 1 Antonio Brown 2 23 Kyle Rudolph 2 12 Jordy Nelson 3 3 Greg Olsen 3 9 Mike Evans 4 12 Jimmy Graham 4 2 Odell Beckham Jr 5 5 Delanie Walker 5 15 T.Y. Hilton 6 9 Zach Ertz 6 3 Julio Jones 7 34 Cameron Brate 7 47 Michael Thomas 8 na Dennis Pitta 8 25 Doug Baldwin 9 2 Jordan Reed 9 71 Davante Adams 10 13 Martellus Bennett 10 14 Brandin Cooks

Huddle Player of the Year

David Johnson – There was no player as advantageous to own as David Johnson who had a very good game every single week. He never failed. He always delivered. Even when the Cardinals were imploding around him, he always delivered big fantasy points. In a standard reception point league, he ended up with 412 fantasy points. Second best was Ezekiel Elliott with only 327 points. He was injured in the season finale but early word was that it wasn’t his ACL and wasn’t that bad. Let’s hope because Johnson was pure fantasy gold and THE best pick in the draft.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to Laugh, Somebody has to Cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Alex Smith 285 3 QB Eli Manning 180 0 RB Charcandrick West 116 2 RB Ezekiel Elliott 0 0 RB Rex Burkhead 144 2 RB Le’Veon Bell 0 0 WR Cobi Hamilton 54 1 WR Antonio Brown 0 0 WR Justin Hardy 43 1 WR Dez Bryant 0 0 WR Pierre Garcon 96 0 WR Emmanuel Sanders 0 0 TE Kyle Rudolph 117 1 TE Travis Kelce 8 0 PK Chandler Catanzaro 3 FG 5 XP PK Sebastian Janikowski 0 FG 0 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 141 Huddle Fantasy Points = 7

Another season is in the can. And here is how 2017 fantasy football drafts are likely going to happen based on the final stats.

Aaron Rodgers is the first quarterback taken, probably too early and the rest happen later in a lump.

David Johnson, Ezekiel Elliott and Le’Veon Bell are the first three picks in most drafts in some order. Then Antonio Brown, Jordy Nelson, Mike Evans and Odell Beckham go in some order. No one will spend a first or even a second round pick on any tight end. The allure of Rob Gronkowski has been ruined.

We have another six to eight months to prepare for 2017 and there are the NFL playoffs to follow now. It’s been a great season and I appreciate the kind words and emails. If I can help – let me know!

Now get back to work…