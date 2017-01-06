Friday Walk-through: Wildcard Week

This playoff season we’ll take a bit of a different approach to the weekly player status reporting. Instead of listing out the exact practice status of players we’ll provide a team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players missing practice time will be addressed.

DETROIT

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY

RB James Starks (concussion) Didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Randall Cobb (ankle) was limited in practice all week and is looking like another game-time decision Sunday night.

HOUSTON

QB Tom Savage (concussion) didn’t practice this week and is out. Both RB Lamar Miller (ankle) and PK Nick Novak (shoulder) got in a full week of practice and will play Saturday.

MIAMI

QB Ryan Tannehill (knee) returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis, which is progress, but he is out and will not play in Sunday’s game.

NEW YORK GIANTS

No injuries of fantasy note.



OAKLAND

QB Derek Carr (fibula) remains out and the team expects QB Matthew McGloin (left shoulder) to be healthy enough to play, but not start, despite a limited week of practice. WR Amari Cooper (shoulder) and WR Michael Crabtree (finger) continued their weekly routine of limited practice all week, but there are no indications that either will miss this week’s game.

PITTSBURGH

RB DeAngelo Williams sat out Wednesday’s practice, but it was just a rest day and he’ll be playing this week. WR Sammie Coates (hamstring) got in full week of practice and should be good to go Sunday. TE Ladarius Green (concussion) practiced fully early in the week but was sat down Friday after some test results. He remains in concussion protocol and is not expected to play Sunday.

SEATTLE

RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) is still not practicing and will not play this weekend. He’s out.