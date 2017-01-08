Fantasy Impact of Wild Card Weekend

Houston Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14

As most expected, it was an ugly game for fantasy purposes. Lamar Miller led Houston with 73 yards and a touchdown, but it required a whopping 31 totes to get there. He didn’t catch a pass. On the receiving end, DeAndre Hopkins finished with a respectable 5-67-1 line from Brock Osweiler’s arm.

Extra points: Osweiler threw for a measly 168 yards and a touchdown, but he chipped in one on the ground for the second straight week. The highlight for Oakland’s decimated offense was a toss-up between Latavius Murray’s 51 total yards and a score or Andre Holmes’ 4-50-1 line after Michael Crabtree went out with an injury. Houston’s defense recorded a trio of sacks and three Connor Cook interceptions, holding Oakland to 203 offensive yards.

Seattle Seahawks 26, Detroit Lions 6

Despite Thomas Rawls running roughshod over the Lions essentially the whole game, Detroit kept it close in the first three quarters before Seattle emphatically shut the door in the final stanza. Rawls finished with 161 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts.

Extra points: The Lions’ fantasy contributions basically started and ended with Matt Prater’s two field goals, both from 50-plus. Wideout Marvin Jones contributed a team-high 81 yards on four grabs. On the other side of the field, Seattle scored a controversial touchdown when wide receiver Paul Richardson one-handed a Russell Wilson throw in the end zone, all while his right hand was firmly clasped on the defender’s facemask. Seattle’s Doug Baldwin topped all players with 11 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Miami Dolphins 12

Two of the three “Killer B’s” lived up to the name from a fantasy perspective, as running back Le’Veon Bell amassed 174 offensive yards on 31 touches, scoring twice along the way. Star wideout Antonio Brown snared five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns if his own, including one from 62 yards out. Ben Roethlisberger finished 13-for-18 with 197 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of INTs. He was spotted wearing a walking boot following the contest.

Extra points: Miami receiver Jarvis Landry turned in a fine fantasy day in the loss, catching 11 Matt Moore passes for 102 yards. Kenny Stills corralled five balls for 82 yards, while DeVante Parker authored a 4-55-0 line. Moore ended with 289 yards, a touchdown and three turnovers … and not the tasty kind.

Green Bay Packers 38, New York Giants 13

Aaron Rodgers was the top performer of the weekend in a runaway win against the visiting Giants. One of the league’s MVP candidates threw four touchdowns on a 362-yard, mistake-free day. Most of that came without Jordy Nelson, who left the game after one reception. Packers receivers Davante Adams and Randall Cobb picked up the slack, with Adams posting a game-high 125 yards on eight receptions — one of which scored. Not to be outdone, Cobb scored three times on five balls in his first game back after missing two weeks.

Extra points: Eli Manning tossed one touchdown and an interception on 23-for-44 passing. He finished with 299 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. was a non-factor for fantasy gamers by logging only four catches for 28 yards. Wide receiver Tavarres King led the G-men with three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.