Friday Walk-through: Divisional Week

This playoff season we’ll take a bit of a different approach to the weekly player status reporting. Instead of listing out the exact practice status of players we’ll provide a team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players missing practice time will be addressed.

ATLANTA

No injuries of fantasy note.

DALLAS

No injuries of fantasy note.

GREEN BAY

RB James Starks (concussion) Didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is in the same boat. He missed practice all week and will not play Sunday.

HOUSTON

QB Tom Savage (concussion) cleared the final stage of the concussion protocol earlier this week and has been practicing fully. He will be available in a back-up role. WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) was limited in practice all week but was removed from the injury report and is expected to play Saturday.

KANSAS CITY

RB Spencer Ware (rib) got in a full week of practice and will be good to go Sunday.

NEW ENGLAND

RB LeGarrette Blount (illness) missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was removed from the injury report on Friday and will play. WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) was limited in practice all week and is leaning towards being inactive Saturday night. WR Danny Amendola (ankle) practiced fully this week. He’s been out since Week 13 but the plan had always been to get him back for the Divisional Round.



PITTSBURGH

QB Ben Roethlisberger (foot) sat out practice on Wednesday but went full the rest of the week and is expected to start Sunday. RB Le’Veon Bell got a rest day on Wednesday and he’ll be playing. TE Ladarius Green (concussion) remains sidelined and is not expected to play.

SEATTLE

RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder) returned to practice this week and was going full tilt as of Thursday. All indications are that his playing status will be determined after pre-game warm-ups on Sunday.