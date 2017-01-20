Friday Walk-through: Championship Week

This playoff season we’ll take a bit of a different approach to the weekly player status reporting. Instead of listing out the exact practice status of players we’ll provide a team-by-team review of any key fantasy player and their prospects for playing based on this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players missing practice time will be addressed.

ATLANTA

WR Julio Jones (toe) was rested most of this week but is on pace to play Sunday. WR Taylor Gabriel (forearm) was also held back in practice this week but is expected to play.

GREEN BAY

RB James Starks (concussion) Didn’t practice all week and remains out. WR Jordy Nelson (ribs, illness) barely practiced this week, and when he did it was without pads. He’s looking like an iffy game-time decision at this point. WR Davante Adams (ankle) and WR Geronimo Allison (hamstring) were held out of practice all week in the hopes that the rest would enable them to play. That seems to be the plan. WR Jeff Janis (quadricep) got in almost a full week of practice and is expected to play. He’s shaping up to be the only healthy receiver available. PK Mason Crosby (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness but he was fine the rest of the week and will play.

NEW ENGLAND

WR Danny Amendola (ankle) practiced on a limited basis all week but the team is just limiting his reps. He’ll play Sunday. WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and WR Chris Hogan (thigh) were limited in practice all week as well but both are expected to suit up Sunday. How effective they will be is the question. TE Martellus Bennett (knee) practiced only on a limited basis this week but that’s not unusual for him and he’s expected to play.

PITTSBURGH

WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (illness) and PK Chris Boswell (illness) missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness but both were fine the rest of the week and will play. QB Ben Roethlisberger and RB Le’Veon Bell got some rest days this week but both will play. TE Ladarius Green (concussion) got in a limited practice on Friday but remains in concussion protocol and is not expected to play.