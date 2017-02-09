2017 NFL Important Dates

February 11 — NFL Regional Combines, Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Seattle, Washington.
February 15 — First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
February 28-March 6 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.
March 1 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., E.T. , deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March 9 —
- Clubs must exercise options for 2017 on all players who have option clauses in their 2016 contracts.
- Clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation.
- Clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2016 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit.
- All clubs must be under the 2017 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m., E.T..
- All 2016 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., E.T..
- The 2017 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., E.T..
- Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., E.T., after expiration of all 2016 contracts.
March 26-29 — Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.
April 21 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 27-29 — 2017 NFL Draft, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
May 9 — Deadline for Prior Club to send “May 9 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a Player Contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a Player Contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., E.T., only with his Prior Club.
May 12-15 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.
May 22-24 — Spring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.
June 1 — Deadline for Prior Club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary.
July 15 — Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.
August 3 — Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio
August 5 — Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio.
