2017 NFL Important Dates

February 11 — NFL Regional Combines, Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Seattle, Washington.

February 15 — First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

February 28-March 6 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 1 — Prior to 4:00 p.m., E.T. , deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 9 —

Clubs must exercise options for 2017 on all players who have option clauses in their 2016 contracts. Clubs must submit qualifying offers to their Restricted Free Agents with expiring contracts and to whom they desire to retain a Right of First Refusal/Compensation. Clubs must submit a Minimum Salary Tender to retain exclusive negotiating rights to their players with expiring 2016 contracts and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of free agency credit. All clubs must be under the 2017 salary cap prior to 4:00 p.m., E.T.. All 2016 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., E.T.. The 2017 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., E.T.. Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., E.T., after expiration of all 2016 contracts.

March 26-29 — Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.

April 21 — Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.

April 27-29 — 2017 NFL Draft, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

May 9 — Deadline for Prior Club to send “May 9 Tender” to its unsigned Unrestricted Free Agents. If the player has not signed a Player Contract with a club by July 22 or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later, he may negotiate or sign a Player Contract from that date until the Tuesday following the 10th weekend of the regular season, at 4:00 p.m., E.T., only with his Prior Club.

May 12-15 — Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday.

May 22-24 — Spring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.

June 1 — Deadline for Prior Club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned Restricted Free Agents who received a qualifying offer for a Right of First Refusal Only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.

June 15 — Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary.

July 15 — Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

August 3 — Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

August 5 — Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio.