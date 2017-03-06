USA Today Sports

2017 NFL Combine: Running Backs

2017 NFL Combine: Running Backs

NFL Combine

2017 NFL Combine: Running Backs

Leonard Fournette is the consensus best back in the draft this year. That won’t likely change and he did himself well at the combine. Christian McCaffrey will be an interesting rookie depending on where he goes and what his expectations by that team are. He’s a bit under-sized but was wildly productive at Stanford as a rusher, receiver and special teams player.  Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Brian Hill are three backs likely to first day players and offer a more prototypical size.

Running backs will be more interesting this year since the success of Ezekiel Elliott. His 2016 rookie season is certainly no lock to be repeated by any of these backs but at least he brought the position back into the limelight after so many years of being devalued in NFL drafts. His “halo” effect could help these backs at least get more scrutiny by NFL teams.

Player College Height Weight 40 Time Bench Vert Broad Hand Arm
Leonard Fournette LSU 6~0 240 4.51 28.5 9 1/4 31 5/8
Christian McCaffrey Stanford 5~11 202 4.48 10 37.5 10~1 9 30
Dalvin Cook Florida State 5~10 210 4.49 22 30.5 9~8 9 1/4 32 3/8
Alvin Kamara Tennessee 5~10 214 4.56 15 39.5 10~11 9 1/4 32 3/4
Brian Hill Wyoming 6~1 219 4.54 15 34 10~5 8 7/8 31 3/8
Christopher Carson Oklahoma State 6~0 218 4.58 23 37 10~10 9 5/8 33 1/4
Corey Clement Wisconsin 5~10 220 4.68 19 28.5 9~7 9 3/4 30 1/2
Tarik Cohen North Carolina A&T 5~6 179 4.42 11 31.5 9~10 10 1/8 29 3/4
James Conner Pittsburgh 6~1 233 4.65 20 29 9~5 9 7/8 31 1/4
Justin Davis USC 6~1 208 21 9 5/8 31
Matt Dayes N.C. State 5~9 205 18 28 9~1 10 1/2 30
D’Onta Foreman Texas 6~0 233 18 10 1/8 31 3/8
Wayne Gallman Clemson 6~0 215 4.6 21 29.5 10~0 9 1/8 32 5/8
De’Angelo Henderson Coastal Carolina 5~7 208 4.48 20 34 10~0 9 1/2 29
Elijah Hood North Carolina 6~0 232 18 9 3/8 30 3/8
Kareem Hunt Toledo 5~10 216 4.62 18 36.5 9~11 9 5/8 31 3/8
Aaron Jones UTEP 5~9 208 4.56 16 37.5 10~7 9 1/2 32 1/2
T.J. Logan North Carolina 5~9 196 4.37 17 33.5 10~1 9 32
Marlon Mack South Florida 5~11 213 4.5 15 35.5 10~5 9 32
Elijah McGuire La.~Lafayette 5~10 214 4.53 15 36 10~0 9 31
Jeremy McNichols Boise State 5~9 214 4.49 35.5 10~1 10 31 1/2
Dare Ogunbowale Wisconsin 5~11 213 4.65 14 35 10~0 9 1/8 31 3/8
Samaje Perine Oklahoma 5~11 233 4.65 30 33 9~8 10 30 3/8
D.J. Pumphrey San Diego State 5~8 176 4.48 5 33.5 9~9 8 1/2 29
Devine Redding Indiana 5~8 205 4.76 16 30.5 9~8 9 5/8 29 1/4
Sam Rogers Virginia Tech 5~10 231 4.93 19 32 9~6 9 3/4 30 1/4
Rushel Shell West Virginia 5~10 227 4.74 21 32.5 9 5/8 30
De’Veon Smith Michigan 5~11 223 22 29 9~0 9 29 1/2
Freddie Stevenson Florida State 6~0 234 4.75 24 28 9~3 9 5/8 32 3/4
Jahad Thomas Temple 5~10 190 4.62 11 32 9~8 9 30 1/8
Jamaal Williams BYU 6~0 212 4.59 30 10~3 10 31 1/4
Joe Williams Utah 5~11 210 4.41 14 35 10~5 9 3/8 30 3/4
Stanley Williams Kentucky 5~7 190 4.51 18 36 10~1 8 5/8 30

 

NFL Combine

Related News

Recent News

More Huddle
Home