2017 NFL Combine: Running Backs

Leonard Fournette is the consensus best back in the draft this year. That won’t likely change and he did himself well at the combine. Christian McCaffrey will be an interesting rookie depending on where he goes and what his expectations by that team are. He’s a bit under-sized but was wildly productive at Stanford as a rusher, receiver and special teams player. Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Brian Hill are three backs likely to first day players and offer a more prototypical size.
Running backs will be more interesting this year since the success of Ezekiel Elliott. His 2016 rookie season is certainly no lock to be repeated by any of these backs but at least he brought the position back into the limelight after so many years of being devalued in NFL drafts. His “halo” effect could help these backs at least get more scrutiny by NFL teams.
|Player
|College
|Height
|Weight
|40 Time
|Bench
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|Leonard Fournette
|LSU
|6~0
|240
|4.51
|—
|28.5
|—
|9 1/4
|31 5/8
|Christian McCaffrey
|Stanford
|5~11
|202
|4.48
|10
|37.5
|10~1
|9
|30
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida State
|5~10
|210
|4.49
|22
|30.5
|9~8
|9 1/4
|32 3/8
|Alvin Kamara
|Tennessee
|5~10
|214
|4.56
|15
|39.5
|10~11
|9 1/4
|32 3/4
|Brian Hill
|Wyoming
|6~1
|219
|4.54
|15
|34
|10~5
|8 7/8
|31 3/8
|Christopher Carson
|Oklahoma State
|6~0
|218
|4.58
|23
|37
|10~10
|9 5/8
|33 1/4
|Corey Clement
|Wisconsin
|5~10
|220
|4.68
|19
|28.5
|9~7
|9 3/4
|30 1/2
|Tarik Cohen
|North Carolina A&T
|5~6
|179
|4.42
|11
|31.5
|9~10
|10 1/8
|29 3/4
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|6~1
|233
|4.65
|20
|29
|9~5
|9 7/8
|31 1/4
|Justin Davis
|USC
|6~1
|208
|—
|21
|—
|—
|9 5/8
|31
|Matt Dayes
|N.C. State
|5~9
|205
|—
|18
|28
|9~1
|10 1/2
|30
|D’Onta Foreman
|Texas
|6~0
|233
|—
|18
|—
|—
|10 1/8
|31 3/8
|Wayne Gallman
|Clemson
|6~0
|215
|4.6
|21
|29.5
|10~0
|9 1/8
|32 5/8
|De’Angelo Henderson
|Coastal Carolina
|5~7
|208
|4.48
|20
|34
|10~0
|9 1/2
|29
|Elijah Hood
|North Carolina
|6~0
|232
|—
|18
|—
|—
|9 3/8
|30 3/8
|Kareem Hunt
|Toledo
|5~10
|216
|4.62
|18
|36.5
|9~11
|9 5/8
|31 3/8
|Aaron Jones
|UTEP
|5~9
|208
|4.56
|16
|37.5
|10~7
|9 1/2
|32 1/2
|T.J. Logan
|North Carolina
|5~9
|196
|4.37
|17
|33.5
|10~1
|9
|32
|Marlon Mack
|South Florida
|5~11
|213
|4.5
|15
|35.5
|10~5
|9
|32
|Elijah McGuire
|La.~Lafayette
|5~10
|214
|4.53
|15
|36
|10~0
|9
|31
|Jeremy McNichols
|Boise State
|5~9
|214
|4.49
|—
|35.5
|10~1
|10
|31 1/2
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Wisconsin
|5~11
|213
|4.65
|14
|35
|10~0
|9 1/8
|31 3/8
|Samaje Perine
|Oklahoma
|5~11
|233
|4.65
|30
|33
|9~8
|10
|30 3/8
|D.J. Pumphrey
|San Diego State
|5~8
|176
|4.48
|5
|33.5
|9~9
|8 1/2
|29
|Devine Redding
|Indiana
|5~8
|205
|4.76
|16
|30.5
|9~8
|9 5/8
|29 1/4
|Sam Rogers
|Virginia Tech
|5~10
|231
|4.93
|19
|32
|9~6
|9 3/4
|30 1/4
|Rushel Shell
|West Virginia
|5~10
|227
|4.74
|21
|32.5
|—
|9 5/8
|30
|De’Veon Smith
|Michigan
|5~11
|223
|—
|22
|29
|9~0
|9
|29 1/2
|Freddie Stevenson
|Florida State
|6~0
|234
|4.75
|24
|28
|9~3
|9 5/8
|32 3/4
|Jahad Thomas
|Temple
|5~10
|190
|4.62
|11
|32
|9~8
|9
|30 1/8
|Jamaal Williams
|BYU
|6~0
|212
|4.59
|—
|30
|10~3
|10
|31 1/4
|Joe Williams
|Utah
|5~11
|210
|4.41
|14
|35
|10~5
|9 3/8
|30 3/4
|Stanley Williams
|Kentucky
|5~7
|190
|4.51
|18
|36
|10~1
|8 5/8
|30