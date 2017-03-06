2017 NFL Combine: Tight Ends

This is considered to be a very deep and promising class of tight ends. Typically it takes at least one year for any tight end to start to produce but there could be a few exceptions in this batch.

O.J. Howard is considered the athletic freak at 6-6 and yet running a 4.51/40. Both he and David Njoku are expected to be first round picks. Evan Engram boosted his stock with a 4.42/40 which was the third-best by a tight end in the history of the combine. He was faster than all but four wide receivers and offers more of a hybrid for the position as either a really fast tight end or a very big wide receiver.