2017 NFL Combine: Tight Ends

This is considered to be a very deep and promising class of tight ends. Typically it takes at least one year for any tight end to start to produce but there could be a few exceptions in this batch.

O.J. Howard is considered the athletic freak at 6-6 and yet running a 4.51/40. Both he and David Njoku are expected to be first round picks. Evan Engram boosted his stock with a 4.42/40 which was the third-best by a tight end in the history of the combine. He was faster than all but four wide receivers and offers more of a hybrid for the position as either a really fast tight end or a very big wide receiver.

Player College Height Weight 40 Time Bench Vert Broad Hand Arm
O.J. Howard Alabama 6~6 251 4.51 22 30 10~1 10 33.75
David Njoku Miami 6~4 246 4.64 21 37.5 11~1 10 35.25
Evan Engram Ole Miss 6~3 234 4.42 19 36 10~5 10 33.5
Gerald Everett South Alabama 6~3 239 4.62 22 37.5 10~6 8.5 33
Pharaoh Brown Oregon 6~6 255 24 34 10.38 35.63
Jake Butt Michigan 6~5 246 10 32
Cethan Carter Nebraska 6~3 241 4.68 19 9 32.38
Darrell Daniels Washington 6~3 247 4.55 17 32 9~8 10.25 34.5
Cole Hikutini Louisville 6~4 247 20 10 32.75
Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech 6~6 257 4.57 18 39 11~2 10.13 32.5
George Kittle Iowa 6~4 247 4.52 18 35 11~0 9.25 33.13
Jordan Leggett Clemson 6~6 258 18 33 9~6 10.38 33.5
Scott Orndoff Pittsburgh 6~5 253 4.84 17 27 9~4 10 33.25
Hayden Plinke UTEP 6~4 264 4.97 18 28 9~1 10 32.5
Michael Roberts Toledo 6~4 270 4.86 30 9~2 11.5 33.25
Eric Saubert Drake 6~5 253 22 33 10~1 10.38 33.5
Adam Shaheen Ashland 6~6 278 4.79 24 32.5 10~1 9.625 33.5
Jonnu Smith Florida International 6~3 248 4.62 22 38 10~7 9.25 32.88
Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas 6~5 252 4.69 29 9~8 10.75 34.5

 

