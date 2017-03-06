2017 NFL Combine: Tight Ends

This is considered to be a very deep and promising class of tight ends. Typically it takes at least one year for any tight end to start to produce but there could be a few exceptions in this batch.
O.J. Howard is considered the athletic freak at 6-6 and yet running a 4.51/40. Both he and David Njoku are expected to be first round picks. Evan Engram boosted his stock with a 4.42/40 which was the third-best by a tight end in the history of the combine. He was faster than all but four wide receivers and offers more of a hybrid for the position as either a really fast tight end or a very big wide receiver.
|Player
|College
|Height
|Weight
|40 Time
|Bench
|Vert
|Broad
|Hand
|Arm
|O.J. Howard
|Alabama
|6~6
|251
|4.51
|22
|30
|10~1
|10
|33.75
|David Njoku
|Miami
|6~4
|246
|4.64
|21
|37.5
|11~1
|10
|35.25
|Evan Engram
|Ole Miss
|6~3
|234
|4.42
|19
|36
|10~5
|10
|33.5
|Gerald Everett
|South Alabama
|6~3
|239
|4.62
|22
|37.5
|10~6
|8.5
|33
|Pharaoh Brown
|Oregon
|6~6
|255
|—
|24
|34
|—
|10.38
|35.63
|Jake Butt
|Michigan
|6~5
|246
|—
|—
|—
|—
|10
|32
|Cethan Carter
|Nebraska
|6~3
|241
|4.68
|19
|—
|—
|9
|32.38
|Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|6~3
|247
|4.55
|17
|32
|9~8
|10.25
|34.5
|Cole Hikutini
|Louisville
|6~4
|247
|—
|20
|—
|—
|10
|32.75
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|6~6
|257
|4.57
|18
|39
|11~2
|10.13
|32.5
|George Kittle
|Iowa
|6~4
|247
|4.52
|18
|35
|11~0
|9.25
|33.13
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|6~6
|258
|—
|18
|33
|9~6
|10.38
|33.5
|Scott Orndoff
|Pittsburgh
|6~5
|253
|4.84
|17
|27
|9~4
|10
|33.25
|Hayden Plinke
|UTEP
|6~4
|264
|4.97
|18
|28
|9~1
|10
|32.5
|Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|6~4
|270
|4.86
|—
|30
|9~2
|11.5
|33.25
|Eric Saubert
|Drake
|6~5
|253
|—
|22
|33
|10~1
|10.38
|33.5
|Adam Shaheen
|Ashland
|6~6
|278
|4.79
|24
|32.5
|10~1
|9.625
|33.5
|Jonnu Smith
|Florida International
|6~3
|248
|4.62
|22
|38
|10~7
|9.25
|32.88
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|Arkansas
|6~5
|252
|4.69
|—
|29
|9~8
|10.75
|34.5