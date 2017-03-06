2017 NFL Combine: Wide Receivers

The wide receivers have been much valued in recent drafts and that shouldn’t change much with this crew. John Ross from Washington was the star of the combine turning in a record 4.22/40 and besting Chris Johnson’s previous record of 4.24/40. He’s small for a high volume of work but that speed is going to make him plenty coveted anyway as a receiver that can take the top off of a defense.

Mike Williams and Corey Davis both bring that much desired large frame and will be called on Day One. Williams will be following fellow Clemson stars of Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins which doesn’t hurt him. Davis was a four year starter and his 5285 yards was the most in FBS history but he will carry the “small school” tag.

The remaining wideouts will be rising and falling in mock drafts and NFL draft boards.