2017 NFL Combine: Wide Receivers

The wide receivers have been much valued in recent drafts and that shouldn’t change much with this crew. John Ross from Washington was the star of the combine turning in a record 4.22/40 and besting Chris Johnson’s previous record of 4.24/40. He’s small for a high volume of work but that speed is going to make him plenty coveted anyway as a receiver that can take the top off of a defense.

Mike Williams and Corey Davis both bring that much desired large frame and will be called on Day One.  Williams will be following fellow Clemson stars of Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins which doesn’t hurt him. Davis was a four year starter and his 5285 yards was the most in FBS history but he will carry the “small school” tag.

The remaining wideouts will be rising and falling in mock drafts and NFL draft boards.

Player College Height Weight 40 Time Bench Vert Broad Hand Arm
Mike Williams Clemson 6~4 218 15 32.5 10~1 9 3/8 33 3/8
Corey Davis Western Michigan 6~3 209 9 1/8 33
John Ross Washington 5~11 188 4.22 37 11~1 8 3/4 31 1/2
Zay Jones East Carolina 6~2 201 4.45 15 36.5 11~1 9 32 1/2
Juju Smith~Schuster USC 6~1 215 4.54 15 32.5 10~0 10 1/2 32 7/8
Chris Godwin Penn State 6~1 209 4.42 19 36 10~6 9 1/8 31 5/8
Curtis Samuel Ohio State 5~10 196 4.31 18 37 9~11 9 1/2 31 1/4
Malachi Dupre LSU 6~2 196 4.52 11 39.5 11~3 9 31 1/2
Rodney Adams South Florida 6~1 189 4.44 8 29.5 10~5 9 32
Quincy Adeboyejo Ole Miss 6~3 197 4.42 8 34.5 10~3 9 3/8 31 3/4
Victor Bolden Oregon State 5~8 178 4.54 9 32 9~9 9 31 3/8
Kendrick Bourne Eastern Washington 6~1 203 4.68 9 34 10~5 9 1/8 32 1/2
Billy Brown Shepherd 6~4 255 4.7 23 29 9~10 10 3/8 33
Noah Brown Ohio State 6~2 222 19 9 1/8 31 3/4
K.D. Cannon Baylor 5~11 182 4.41 13 37 9~11 8 7/8 30 3/4
Jehu Chesson Michigan 6~3 204 4.47 10 35.5 11~0 9 1/8 33 1/4
Stacy Coley Miami 6~0 195 4.45 34 10~2 9 3/4 32 1/4
Amara Darboh Michigan 6~2 214 4.45 17 36 10~4 9 7/8 32 5/8
Robert Davis Georgia State 6~3 219 4.44 19 41 11~4 9 5/8 33
Travin Dural LSU 6~1 202 4.57 30.5 9~8 9 1/8 32 1/8
Amba Etta~Tawo Syracuse 6~1 208 4.49 14 31 10~6 9 1/8 32
Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech 6~1 194 4.61 14 35.5 10~7 9 1/4 32 5/8
Shelton Gibson West Virginia 5~11 191 4.5 8 32 9~10 8 7/8 32
Kenny Golladay Northern Illinois 6~4 218 4.5 18 35.5 10~0 9 3/4 32
Chad Hansen California 6~2 202 4.53 11 35 9~11 10 1/8 32 1/8
Keon Hatcher Arkansas 6~1 212 4.64 16 9 1/2 32
Carlos Henderson Louisiana Tech 5~11 199 4.46 13 36 10~11 9 1/8 31 3/8
Krishawn Hogan Marian 6~3 222 4.56 13 36.5 10~4 9 7/8 32 1/8
Mack Hollins North Carolina 6~4 221 4.53 9 3/4 33 1/4
Bug Howard North Carolina 6~4 221 4.58 37.5 9~11 10 3/8 33 1/8
Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington 6~2 204 4.62 31 9~8 9 1/2 31 1/2
Jerome Lane Akron 6~2 226 4.6 16 35 10~5 9 3/4 31 1/2
Keevan Lucas Tulsa 5~9 192 4.55 11 32.5 9~11 9 7/8 31 7/8
Josh Malone Tennessee 6~3 208 4.4 10 30.5 10~1 9 5/8 31 3/8
Gabe Marks Washington State 5~11 189 4.56 11 29.5 9~9 8 3/4 30 3/8
Isaiah McKenzie Georgia 5~7 173 4.42 11 36 10~3 8 7/8 28 7/8
Drew Morgan Arkansas 6~0 190 4.74 10 30 9~4 9 1/2 30 3/8
Speedy Noil Texas A&M 5~11 199 18 43.5 11~1 9 1/4 30
Zach Pascal Old Dominion 6~2 219 4.55 14 36 10~6 10 32
James Quick Louisville 6~0 186 4.6 11 31 9~7 9 30 3/4
Michael Rector Stanford 6~0 193 4.42 36.5 10~9 9 1/4 32 1/2
Josh Reynolds Texas A&M 6~3 194 4.52 37 10~4 9 3/8 31 1/2
Jalen Robinette Air Force 6~3 220 4.62 13 31.5 10~0 10 7/8 32 3/8
Darreus Rogers USC 6~1 216 8 26.5 9~4 10 1/8 32
Fred Ross Mississippi State 6~1 213 4.51 10 35 9~5 9 1/4 31 1/4
Travis Rudolph Florida State 6~0 189 4.65 12 9~6 31.5 9 1/4 31 7/8
Artavis Scott Clemson 5~10 193 4.61 13 31 9~8 9 3/8 31 3/8
Ricky Seals~Jones Texas A&M 6~5 243 4.69 17 28 10~1 9 5/8 33 1/8
Jamari Staples Louisville 6~3 195 4.51 36 10~10 9 1/2 33 1/2
ArDarius Stewart Alabama 5~11 204 4.49 34 10~4 9 3/8 32 1/2
Ryan Switzer North Carolina 5~8 181 4.51 11 32 9~8 9 1/4 28
Taywan Taylor Western Kentucky 5~11 203 4.5 13 33.5 11~0 9 1/4 32 5/8
Trent Taylor Louisiana Tech 5~8 181 4.63 13 33 9~9 8 1/4 28 3/4
Noel Thomas Connecticut 6~0 205 4.63 9 32.5 9~10 8 3/4 30
Greg Ward Houston 5~11 186 10 9 7/8 31 1/8
Dede Westbrook Oklahoma 6~0 178 9 30 5/8
Kermit Whitfield Florida State 5~8 185 4.44 8 32.5 10~0 8 1/2 30
Bobo Wilson Florida State 5~9 189 4.57 10 9~11 9 3/8 31 3/8

 

