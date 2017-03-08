Colts Trade TE Dwayne Allen to the Pats

The New England Patriots sent a fourth round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for tight end Dwayne Allen. The swap brings Allen’s contract to the Patriots with three years remaining for $29 million. It also signals the likelihood that Martellus Bennett will not return this year and will sign elsewhere. Bennett has already been linked to Bills, Giants, Jaguars and Raiders as potential landing spots.

Bennett was limited by injuries last season and yet still posted 55 catches for 701 yards and seven scores as helped to cover for Rob Gronkowski who only played in eight games. Allen becomes immediately interesting in fantasy drafts given the obvious need in New England should Gronkowski miss any time for 2017. Over the last five seasons, he has always missed at least one game and often played while limited.

Allen has a history of missing a few games each season as well. He caught 35 passes for 406 yards and six scores in 2016 but was much less productive in each of the three previous seasons. He trades Andrew Luck for Tom Brady but more importantly goes to an offense that makes greater use of the tight end position.