Buccaneers grab WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson cashed in on a solid 2016 season when he agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Per sources, the 31-year-old Jackson will sign for more than $10 million per season and brings a new element of speed to the team. Jackson has a career average of nearly 18 yards per catch and comes off a 56-catch, 1,005-yard season with four scores for the Redskins.

Jackson is a very nice fit in an offense that already relies on Mike Evans as the primary receiver and that is looking to move on from the aging Vincent Jackson. Jameis Winston has already thrown for over 4,000 yards in his first two seasons and will now have his best complement of receivers.

Jackson’s fantasy value should see an uptick while playing for one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL and in an offense that will rely on him to provide No. 2 receiver production.