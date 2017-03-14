Eddie Lacy signs with the Seahawks

The first running back of any real note finally signed on with a new team when Eddie Lacy inked a one-year, $5.55 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The deal gives the fifth-year back a chance to reassert his value after two mostly disappointing seasons including only playing five games in 2016 due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Lacy turned in a career best 1,566 total yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014 with the Green Bay Packers and now lands on a team still seeking to replace the level of production that they once enjoyed with Marshawn Lynch. The money suggests that Lacy will get every chance to be the primary back with Thomas Rawls (2017-$615K) and C.J. Prosise (2017-$565K) being paid far less and both coming off of injury-marred seasons.

The move is encouraging for Lacy’s fantasy prospects leaving the pass-happy Packers for a team that loves to grind out wins. The Seahawks were always in the top ten in rushing attempts while Lynch was the starter there before falling to only 29th in the NFL in running back rushes (310) for 2016.

In a league where there were only 11 backs with more than 250 runs last year, Lacy’s new address should definitely get him back into the conversation as a top ten fantasy back this summer.