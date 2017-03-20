Quarterbacks on the move

The quarterback position is often where one can find the face of an organization, and there is a similar can be said of successful fantasy football squads. It tends to be very difficult to win a Super Bowl without talent at the position — the same usually rings true in the virtual game.

This year’s crop of quarterback free agents was unheralded, and the best of the lot was given the franchise tag treatment in Washington. Realistically, only two free agents who have changed teams possess a shot at making fantasy contributions, barring an injury to a starter. One of said passers is really on thin ice due to a likelihood of incoming competition.

Remaining unsigned, veterans Jay Cutler, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Robert Griffin III, Josh McCown and Colin Kaepernick could shake things up in the right situation.

Mike Glennon, Chicago Bears

As previously addressed, Glennon inked a three-year, $45 million deal to take over for Cutler in the Windy City. Chicago boasts a quality offensive line for protection purposes, and the running came could be better than most. The Bears’ cast of receivers leaves much to be desired, to the detriment of fantasy gamers.

A combination of luck and unexpectedly rapid personnel ascension will be necessary should the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer excel in his first season with the Bears. Weapons Cameron Meredith, Markus Wheaton, Zach Miller, Kendall Wright, Eddie Royal and, perhaps most vitally, Kevin White will need to exceed expectations to give Glennon a feasible shot at producing for fantasy purposes.

Glennon is a low-end No. 2 in traditional fantasy football affairs. He has a hint of upside but more risk than potential in 2017.

Brian Hoyer, San Francisco 49ers

While Hoyer has played well in spurts during his journeyman career, remaining on the field has been a major factor working against his success. Injuries have derailed him every time it appears the veteran is ready to take a step forward.

San Francisco has undergone a major transformation offensively from both coaching and personnel perspectives, including Hoyer’s addition. New head coach Kyle Shanahan brings an aggressive offensive approach, but having the correct quarterback to run it is paramount.

The Niners signed Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin at wide receiver, as well as re-upping Jeremy Kerley. Despite the money spent on Garcon, he does not profile as a No. 1 receiver.

This band of merry misfits will need to play well beyond their means to vault Hoyer into the playable fantasy column. He is not draftable in traditional setups, although inseason waiver value isn’t out of the question.

Frankly, Hoyer may not even be the Week 1 starter. Matt Barkley was added for depth, and San Francisco will entertain another addition either in free agency or via the draft.