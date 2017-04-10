2017 NFL mock draft: Rounds 1-2

Below is my first crack at a 2017 NFL mock draft. It will be updated four times before the NFL draft, each Monday in April. Trades will not be projected, although they certainly will play a role in the draft’s ultimate landscape.

Round 1

1) Cleveland Browns

DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M: When you have as many holes as Cleveland, taking the best player available should be a no-brainer.

2) San Francisco 49ers

DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford: Thomas is a disruptive playmaker capable of playing standing up or with a hand in the dirt. San Fran could go in a number of directions with so many needs, but Thomas should be a Day 1 impact player.

3) Chicago Bears

FS/SS Jamal Adams, LSU: Chicago lands an interchangeable safety who brings a presence to a defense historically used to such a mentality from the middle linebacker position. Adams is easily capable of being the leader of a defense and offers immediate contribution on the field.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

DT/DE Jonathan Allen, Alabama: Allen comes with concerns, but he is immensely talented and versatile. Jacksonville’s new talent architect, Tom Coughlin, should look to build from the trenches outward. Perhaps running back is in play, but it seems unlikely.

5) Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan: Tennessee needs more weapons for Marcus Mariota after assembling one of the best offensive lines and running games in the NFL. Davis brings size, consistency, and a WR1 mentality.

6) New York Jets

CB Marshawn Lattimore, Ohio State: Arguably the top cornerback in the class, Lattimore has injury concerns but could be a fixture for years to come. New York could explore options at quarterback, wide receiver or linebacker.

7) Los Angeles Chargers

FS Malik Hooker, Ohio State: The Chargers need another dynamic force in the back end of the defense. Hooker could even be the best available player once LA is on the board. Don’t discredit the idea of a wide receiver selection at this point.

8) Carolina Panthers

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee: Julius Peppers’ return is obviously a bandage treatment, so infusing youth into the quarterback-chasing game is necessary for the Panthers. Running back is a possible direction, as well, but Carolina can afford to wait.

9) Cincinnati Bengals

LB Reuben Foster, Alabama: Offensive line could be more important, although Foster is a talent too good to overlook. Defense has long driven the boat in the AFC North, and Marvin Lewis gets an impact guy on Day 1.

10) Buffalo Bills

WR Mike Williams, Clemson: Buffalo has its quarterback, at least for a year, and needs another weapon out wide. The maturation of Sammy Watkins continues to hit snags via injury, and having little around him must change.

11) New Orleans Saints

CB Marlon Humphrey, Alabama: Having two first-round picks means the Saints can be flexible in the manner for which the team choose to address needs. This is probably a slight reach for Humphrey, but cornerback is a sizeable need for Sean Payton’s crew. Speaking of a reach, Chidobe Awuzie could be an option here.

12) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

QB Mitchell Trubisky, North Carolina: There is very little doubt what Cleveland will do with its first pick, so this one has a touch of intrigue associated with it. Trubisky — or perhaps another quarterback — seemingly makes the most sense in this slot.

13) Arizona Cardinals

WR John Ross, Washington: Also considered a quarterback and linebacker, but Arizona is closer than not to winning, hence veteran defensive signings of Antoine Bethea and Karlos Dansby to fill holes. Carson Palmer is good enough when healthy, so a QB will have to wait. Ross immediately upgrades the receiving corps’ speed and gives another much-needed weapon for Palmer.

14) Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State: Leonard Fournette? Probably not a great fit. Dalvin Cook? Maybe. Conley is possibly a reach here but fills a need. More pass-rushing help could be the route.

15) Indianapolis Colts

RB Leonard Fournette, LSU: Could he realistically fall this far? Sure could. Philly could take him. Jacksonville or Carolina could be in play, too. Offensive line is a priority for new Colts general manager Chris Ballard, but Fournette may be far too tempting.

16) Baltimore Ravens

OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA: Despite a desperate need for receivers, Baltimore needs fresh blood in its pass-rushing game. McKinley is strong enough to fight from the edge and make some noise.

17) Washington Redskins

ILB/S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan: Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky gets a new toy who will add athleticism in the second and/or third tiers. Wide receiver and linebacker could be in play.

18) Tennessee Titans

OG Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky: Delanie Walker will be 33 before the season starts, so O.J. Howard is a possibility even after drafting Corey Davis earlier in the round. Trading down is very realistic, too. Lamp gives Josh Kline an immediate run for his money at right guard.

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT Cam Robinson, Alabama: Robinson obviously has to pass the character test for any NFL suitor, but there is a definite need for a long-term answer at right tackle. Expect this pick to change over the next four weeks.

20) Denver Broncos

OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin: Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo were turnstiles last year. The former likely isn’t getting any better, and at least Sambrailo is inexperienced enough to earn the benefit of the doubt. Denver can’t afford to figure that out on the fly at left tackle. Ramczyk is too talented to pass up here.

21) Detroit Lions

DE Taco Charlton, Michigan: Detroit could go in a number of directions — outside linebacker, cornerback, running back or defensive line. The local prospect is the choice this week to bolster the rotation with Ziggy Ansah and Kerry Hyder. One way to improve a shaky secondary is adding a strong pass rusher.

22) Miami Dolphins

CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado: Miami “solved” its left tackle problem by moving Laremy Tunsil there after trading Branden Albert. Next up is nickel corner … a, well, slot, the Dolphins have to address in a division where their only real competition is New England’s aerial assault.

23) New York Giants

OT Garett Bolles, Utah: The Giants need to figure out their left tackle situation, where Ereck Flowers has been an unmitigated disaster in his first two years. With defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins still testing free agency, McDowell remains in play. The same can be said for linebacker. Bolles has a world of upside, but New York may still see hope in Flowers. Fluid pick.

24) Oakland Raiders

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State: The interior D-line cupboard is rather barren, so McDowell makes a lot of sense from a “team needs” perspective. Oakland also needs help at linebacker, where only Bruce Irvin has any experience to speak of among the expected contenders.

25) Houston Texans

QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame: Frankly, this pick could just as easily be Deshaun Watson or even Patrick Mahomes. Any which way, it is hard to see Houston escaping Round 1 without competition for Tom Savage. Kizer is arguably the most NFL-ready of the bunch based on offensive system exposure.

26) Seattle Seahawks

CB Kevin King, Washington: Offensive tackle is glaringly the biggest need for Seattle, but having corners DeShawn Shead a free agent in 2018 and Richard Sherman in 2019, King is a sound investment with the size for this secondary. A tackle would surely be the preferred choice if one of desire is on the board, but it’s a weak offensive line class.

27) Kansas City Chiefs

ILB Haason Reddick, Temple: KC needs a long-term presence inside with Derrick Johnson injured and well-aged. Don’t rule out a quarterback selection.

28) Dallas Cowboys

CB TreDavious White, LSU: An edge rusher is possible, too, but the Cowboys are dangerously thin at corner with Morris Claiborne’s defection.

29) Green Bay Packers

RB Dalvin Cook, Florida State: For as much as not selecting a cornerback feels like a mistake, it would be a blunder for Ted Thompson to allow Cook to make it past the Pack at this stage of the opening round. An edge rusher isn’t out of the question, though.

30) Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin: The Steelers probably will pick best player available on defense. Wide receiver or running back depth isn’t out of the question.

31) Atlanta Falcons

DE Charles Harris, Missouri: Offensive guard could be in play here, but Harris brings some heat off the corner in a division stocked with quarterback talent.

32) New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots)

RB Christian McCaffrey, Stanford: While not a big need, the loss of Brandin Cooks will mean more open looks. McCaffrey gives Sean Payton a dangerous, Darren Sproles-like weapon out of the backfield. Cornerback or outside linebacker are realistic, and an heir apparent to Drew Brees is in play.

Round 2

33) Cleveland Browns

TE O.J. Howard, Alabama: Weapons are needed, as is offensive line help. Gary Barnidge is on the wrong side of 30 and isn’t a financial burden if cut after this season.

34) San Francisco 49ers

QB Deshaun Watson, Clemson: Watson is either a high pick or free falls into the early second. One of the top four quarterbacks will be picked in this slot.

35) Jacksonville Jaguars

TE David Njoku, Miami (Fla.): The talented tight end gives the Jags a weapon to groom for a year after the failed Julius Thomas experiment.

36) Chicago Bears

CB Adoree’ Jackson, USC: Cornerback, linebacker and defensive line are all in play. Aside from a wideout, look for a defensive-heavy draft from the Bears.

37) Los Angeles Rams

OLB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt: Wade Phillips’ 3-4 defense will need help coming off the edge.

38) Los Angeles Chargers

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC: Philip Rivers needs another weapon, even if this is a reach. Don’t be shocked if this pick is Patrick Mahomes or another quarterback, however. A 4-3 defensive end is also in play.

39) New York Jets

QB Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech: Edge rusher will have to wait. Mahomes gets a chance to be prepped for a season behind Josh McCown.

40) Carolina Panthers

RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee: Very fluid pick … could be a cornerback. While respected, Jonathan Stewart is a violent sneeze away from Injured Reserve. A one-two punch is needed for a coaching staff intent on setting up the pass with the run.

41) Cincinnati Bengals

DE Chris Wormley, Michigan: A versatile lineman who can set the edge, provide depth, and eventually start, Wormley could be a steal.

42) New Orleans Saints

CB Budda Baker, Washington: It’s very realistic New Orleans uses two of its first three picks to improve the back end. Baker’s skills at nickel will make for an immediate upgrade in a pass-friendly division.

43) Philadelphia Eagles

DE/OLB Tim Williams, Alabama: Williams won’t play with a hand in the dirt in the pros, but when used as a specific edge rusher, he can be disruptive in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

44) Buffalo Bills

CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA: Losing Stephon Gilmore amplifies the need for more help on the back end of the defense.

45) Arizona Cardinals

ILB Jarrad Davis, Florida: His athleticism will help inside, although his size needs to be masked by a strong interior line presence in a 3-4.

46) Indianapolis Colts

SS Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut: The Colts need to inject more talent at safety. Defensive line and offensive line additions may be in play.

47) Baltimore Ravens

CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson: Perhaps Ozzie Newsome sees a better fit in Teez Tabor or even taking a chance on Sidney Jones.

48) Minnesota Vikings

DT Caleb Brantley, Florida: Sharrif Floyd may need to retire, and even if he doesn’t, the Vikes cannot rely on him to stay healthy.

49) Washington Redskins

LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama: Probably a reach on paper, but Anderson is tenacious and comes from an elite program.

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DE Carl Lawson, Auburn: Powerfully built with disruptive bursts of speed, Lawson is a sly pick for a mid-priced generator of quarterback pressure.

51) Denver Broncos

ILB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State: No offense, Todd Davis, but you are not the answer alongside Brandon Marshall.

52) Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans)

FS Desmond King, Iowa: Both safety spots could be addressed. Much of the defense could be in play. Marcus Maye or Marcus Williams could be preferred.

53) Detroit Lions

WR Zay Jones, East Carolina: Maybe Curtis Samuel’s speed is more endearing to the Lions, but Jones is the better all-around prospect and can almost immediately fill a void if Anquan Boldin doesn’t return. Wonderful football IQ and passion.

54) Miami Dolphins

OG Dan Feeney, Indiana: Offensive guard was a revolving mess for the Dolphins in 2016, and Feeney is among the better prospects at this position in recent memory.

55) New York Giants

OG Dion Dawkins, Temple: New York has so many directions it can take — QB, OG, LB, DL — but Dawkins can be groomed and provide depth in a pitch.

56) Oakland Raiders

LB Alex Anzalone, Florida: Oakland is so close to being in the Super Bowl, and shoring up the defense is necessary to achieve said quest.

57) Houston Texans

OLB Tyus Bowser, Houston: The extremely athletic local product becomes a project in the pass-rushing game for the Texans.

58) Seattle Seahawks

OT Roderick Johnson, Florida State: The Seminole is somewhat a project but profiles nicely to make the eventual jump to left tackle in the NFL.

59) Kansas City Chiefs

CB Sidney Jones, Washington: The Chiefs are in a position that mitigates the risk of this selection. Jones is pure upside, and if he doesn’t play in 2017, he’ll have valuable time to learn nuances.

60) Dallas Cowboys

TE Evan Engram, Mississippi: Despite extending Jason Witten, Dallas needs address the position to spell the veteran.

61) Green Bay Packers

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida: Green Bay’s secondary was its Achilles’ heel in 2016. Wilson was overshadowed by Teez Tabor, but the former is a better fit for the Packers.

62) Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma: He serves as insurance for Le’Veon Bell and could be a long-term answer if Pittsburgh cannot lock up its elite rusher. Mike Tomlin can weather the PR storm better than most.

63) Atlanta Falcons

OG Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh: Johnson fits the zone-blocking system well and could contend for the starting right guard spot during the summer.

64) Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots)

OT Antonio Garcia, Troy: The raw prospect can learn for a year from Matt Kalil and might be talented enough to overtake him during 2017.