2017 NFL Draft: Fantasy football recap of Round 1

We will have months to further evaluate the depths of what these players mean for fantasy purposes, but you’ve come to the right place for a rapid reaction as the NFL draft unfolds.

2) QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Welp … Few prognosticators saw that coming. The Bears signed quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million deal earlier in the offseason. The contract gives an out after the first year and provides Chicago with a reason to give Glennon a legit shot while Trubisky learns. The rookie has only 13 career collegiate starts under this belt, and such a route could create trade value for Glennon.

Trubisky has no draft value in single-year formats. Given his inexperience, we’re looking at 2019 before he is legitimately a starting fantasy consideration. He is accurate and has good footwork. It will come down to learning the system and having enough talent around him.

4) RB Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

The powerful rusher will help balance out the Jaguars on offense and rein in Blake Bortles. Fournette should be the featured back but will share some touches with Chris Ivory and/or T.J. Yeldon. The latter is a better receiver, so it stands to reason he will be involved in passing situations. Ivory’s contract probably means he sticks for 2017 and is out next offseason.

Fournette will be overvalued to a degree by fantasy gamers. He is a talented player but not quite Ezekiel Elliott. Injuries are a concern, as is playing for the Jaguars. The organization has a new coaching staff and doesn’t get the benefit of the doubt just yet. Fournette is a risky RB2 and a better third back in all scoring formats. Reduce confidence in him for PPR scoring.

5) WR Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

Davis comes from Western Michigan but brings all of the necessary tools to start in his rookie season. The Titans had to improve on the outside, and at 6-3, 209 pounds, he offers plenty of size for Marcus Mariota. He will compete for looks with a thin receiving corps in a run-first offense.

Growing pains can be expected from any rookie receiver, much less one from the MAC. He’s a productive, competitive, versatile playmaker who has shown a nose for the end zone. Davis’ best attribute is his route-running ability; few rookies are as polished against man coverage. Davis is a fourth fantasy receiver in 2017 drafts and has a white-hot future in dynasty formats.

7) WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers gets a new toy with great size and tremendous potential. The 6-4, 218-pounder from Clemson appears every bit the part of a starting NFL receiver. He may need extra time to learn the nuances and improve his route tree, but the sky truly is the limit for his upside.

The team formerly known as the San Diego Chargers has suffered through a rash of wide receiver injuries in the past few seasons. Tight end Antonio Gates is on his last legs. Talented receiver Keenan Allen cannot be trusted to stay on the field at this point. Williams should be mixed in and probably used as a red zone weapon early on. He has WR4 potential in 2017 and WR1 in the long run.

8) RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Few players, let alone rookies, are as versatile as McCaffrey. He can play from anywhere on the field and is as dangerous of a receiver as any back. This fits well with the Panthers’ personnel and gives Cam Newton not only another weapon but someone to a pressure-relief valve.

Jonathan Stewart should remain the lead back on clear running downs and near the end zone. The best value McCaffrey offers fantasy owners is found in point-per-reception setups. There is so much to like in both the short and long term; he’s a No. 3 in PPR this year with RB2 potential, while dynasty leaguers can treat him as the second back to add in rookie drafts.

9) WR John Ross, Cincinnati Bengals

Ross is a speed demon, posting the modern-era record 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine this year with a 4.22. The Bengals carried over two drafted receivers from 2016 in Tyler Boyd and Cody Core, in addition to having talent in A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert and even Brandon LaFell.

Ross is a versatile weapon who can play all over the field. He’s capable of special teams excellence and taking the top off a defense. He’ll need to learn how to better escape press coverage. It will be maddening knowing when to play Ross in fantasy, and he’s probably nothing more than a DFS flier at this point. The future is bright, but it will take some personnel shakeups and a little time.