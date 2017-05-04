Fantasy football rookie preview: Quarterbacks

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2017 comes down to assessing the likelihood of playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Deshaun Watson | Houston Texans | 6-2, 221 | Clemson

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2014 CLEM 93 137 67.9 1466 10.7 14 74 2 2015 CLEM 333 491 67.8 4104 8.4 35 67 13 2016 CLEM 388 579 67 4593 7.9 41 65 17

Watson will need to struggle throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason to lose a shot at starting Week 1. Quarterback Tom Savage at least knows the system, but his upside is scant. Furthermore, he wasn’t acquired with the No. 12 pick after a trade. The Texans have little incentive to play Savage considering three straight 9-7 seasons have come with quarterbacks far worse than Watson’s profile. The offensive line is sound, the cast of weapons is far better than average, and Houston boasts a successful running game. Watson’s top weapon, DeAndre Hopkins, is one of the most gifted playmakers at the wide receiver position. There is always some level of a learning curve for a rookie passer in the NFL. Watson having faced SEC competition is a bonus. He has the demeanor and other intangibles to accent his obvious physical traits. Assuming he starts every game in 2017, Watson will flash and post starting-worthy numbers a few times. Primarily due to coming from a spread system, he unlikely to be an every-week

starter, although his athleticism certainly will help keep him afloat. He’s a low-end QB2 this draft season.

Mitchell Trubisky | Chicago Bears | 6-2, 222 | North Carolina

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2014 UNC 42 78 53.8 459 5.9 5 39 4 2015 UNC 40 47 85.1 555 11.8 6 64 0 2016 UNC 304 446 68.2 3748 8.4 30 75 6

In March, Chicago invested a three-year, $45 million contract in the hopes of Mike Glennon being its starter in 2017. The move effectively wiped the position off the list of draft needs, or so it had seemed. The trade up and selection of Trubisky — a 13-game starter at North Carolina — was no doubt surprising but not totally crazy. After 2017, Glennon’s contract offers an out and/or gives Chicago a chance to trade him. The weaponry at his disposal suggests he has an uphill climb. In worst-case scenario, the Bears can move Trubisky into the starting lineup and make Glennon a veteran presence in reserve. Too many variables await Trubisky’s role to clearly identify him as anything other than being undraftable in single-year formats. Provided Glennon is at least competent, the Bears are unlikely to be pushed by the fan base to start the rook. Trubisky displayed quality footwork and accuracy in college. He’s a bright guy, so there is upside for QB1 fantasy value down the line. It will take a few years before

he flirts with such a fantasy status.

DeShone Kizer | Cleveland Browns | 6-4, 233 | Notre Dame

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2015 ND 211 335 63 2884 8.6 21 81 10 2016 ND 212 361 58.7 2925 8.1 26 79 9

Kizer is raw but athletic. There’s a sound argument to be made that he didn’t improve from 2015 to last season at Notre Dame, but he’ll enter a situation with a quality coach. The best thing about Kizer in Cleveland may be the Browns finally have a rookie quarterback with size. The Browns have trotted out several smurphy quarterbacks in recent years. Look at the size of Joe Flacco and Ben Roethlisberger — cold-weather cities generally require big-bodied passers. Kizer will make his case in the summer months, but it appears Cody Kessler is the guy … for now. It all comes down to what Hue Jackson sees in terms of Kizer’s maturation on the field, as well as his dedication to improving. It’s tough to envision Kizer being a fantasy-worthy commodity in his rookie season. He’s a wild flier as a No. 3 in upcoming drafts.

Ranking the top rookies in fantasy

C.J. Beathard | San Francisco 49ers | 6-2, 219 | Iowa

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2013 IOWA 9 27 33.3 179 6.6 1 54 2 2014 IOWA 52 92 56.5 645 7 5 62 2 2015 IOWA 223 362 61.6 2809 7.8 17 85 5 2016 IOWA 170 301 56.5 1929 6.4 17 77 10

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan claims Beathard is the only quarterback from this class he wanted to coach, which is probably a stretch of the truth. At any rate, San Fran added some weaponry at wide receiver in Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. The Niners have a decent stable of running backs to take pressure off the quarterback situation. Brian Hoyer sits atop the depth chart. He knows Shanahan’s system and is a passable starter, when healthy. The latter point is the big sticking point with Hoyer. Beathard — ready or not — could start a few games because of Hoyer’s fragility. The rookie is mobile enough and can fit into the Shanny’s system, although it would be unwise to invest anything into Beathard during draft season.

Chad Kelly | Denver Broncos | 6-2, 224 | Mississippi

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2013 CLEM 10 17 58.8 58 3.4 0 17 0 2015 MISS 298 458 65.1 4042 8.8 31 73 13 2016 MISS 205 328 62.5 2758 8.4 19 63 8

It seems like a major reach, but Kelly could start at some point in 2017. It would require the combination of Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian to stink so much Denver’s coaching staff felt it had no other choice but to turn to Jim Kelly’s nephew. In any practical situation, Kelly won’t see the field this year. He has the skill set to be a capable starter and possibly even better fantasy choice if the Broncos can coach him up from the mental side of the game.

Patrick Mahomes II | Kansas City Chiefs | 6-2, 225 | Texas Tech

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2014 TTU 105 185 56.8 1547 8.4 16 82 4 2015 TTU 364 573 63.5 4653 8.1 36 90 15 2016 TTU 388 591 65.7 5052 8.5 41 81 10

Mahomes, a two-sport talent, has a cannon of an arm but is coming from a spread system to back up one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Alex Smith is likely done in KC after this season, counting $20.6 million against the 2018 salary cap. Unless the Chiefs are out of the hunt late in the year, don’t count on Andy Reid turning to Mahomes in 2017. The two quarterbacks couldn’t be more different. Smith, the consummate game manager, will eventually be replaced by a youngster who most closely resembles Brett Favre in his wildest days. At least Reid is familiar with the risks and rewards of both types of quarterbacks. Mahomes is a high-risk, high-reward gamble whenever he takes over for Smith.

Nathan Peterman | Buffalo Bills | 6-2, 226 | Pittsburgh

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2013 TENN 10 23 43.5 45 2 0 15 2 2014 TENN 10 20 50 49 2.5 0 14 0 2015 PITT 193 314 61.5 2287 7.3 20 51 8 2016 PITT 185 306 60.5 2855 9.3 27 79 7

Peterman has the physical traits to develop into a fantasy starter. He could be the most NFL-ready quarterback of this class. Unfortunately for Peterman, he has Tyrod Taylor standing in his way. After restructuring his deal in the winter, Taylor’s contract gives Buffalo an out before the 2018 season. The Bills have latitude with how the situation is handled, and until Peterman is atop the depth chart, he is a fantasy afterthought.

Davis Webb | New York Giants | 6-5, 229 | California

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2013 TTU 226 361 62.6 2718 7.5 20 51 9 2014 TTU 211 345 61.2 2539 7.4 24 76 13 2015 TTU 22 41 53.7 300 7.3 2 51 0 2016 CAL 382 620 61.6 4295 6.9 37 74 12

As long as Eli Manning is alive and well, the big-armed rookie won’t see meaningful action. In time, Webb could develop into a fine fantasy option. Manning, although 36, is a hero in New York and won’t be cast aside tomorrow. He hasn’t missed a start since taking over for Kurt Warner in 2004, and Eli has been sacked more than 30 times in a season just once. Webb has no value in 2017 fantasy drafts but should be the heir apparent whenever Manning walks away.

Joshua Dobbs | Pittsburgh Steelers | 6-3, 216 | Tennessee

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2013 TENN 72 121 59.5 695 5.7 2 43 6 2014 TENN 112 177 63.3 1206 6.8 9 52 6 2015 TENN 205 344 59.6 2291 6.7 15 75 5 2016 TENN 225 357 63 2946 8.3 27 67 12

Dobbs is poised to eventually replace Ben Roethlisberger, which could come any year given the veteran’s offseason comments about pondering retirement. At 35 years old, Big Ben has several quality years remaining if his body holds up and he wants to play. Dobbs has no fantasy value until he is given an opportunity, even if Roethlisberger misses time via injury, and that is assuming the rookie can earn the No. 2 job.

Brad Kaaya | Detroit Lions | 6-4, 214 | Miami (Fla.)

YEAR TEAM CMP ATT PCT YDS AVG TD LNG INT 2014 MIAMI 221 378 58.5 3198 8.5 26 79 12 2015 MIAMI 238 389 61.2 3238 8.3 16 67 5 2016 MIAMI 261 421 62 3532 8.4 27 77 7

While Matthew Stafford is entering a contract year, it is expected the Lions will reach a long-term deal with the 29-year-old. Kaaya is a prototypical pocket passer with a fair chance at success in the NFL, but it is hard to imagine that coming in Detroit. Stafford is still so young and could play well beyond the expiration of Kaaya’s rookie pact.