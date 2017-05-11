Fantasy football rookie preview: Tight ends

Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of the rookies to our fake teams. Deciding which players have fantasy worth in 2017 comes down to assessing the likelihood of playing time. The following players are ranked in order of anticipated opportunity and corresponding value.

Rookie previews: QB | RB | WR

David Njoku | Cleveland Browns | 6-4, 246 | Miami (Fla.) | Pick 1:29

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 MIAMI 21 362 17.2 58 1 2016 MIAMI 43 698 16.2 76 8

Essentially a one-year wonder for the Hurricanes, Njoku’s sheer athleticism gives hope for a chance of early contributions at the pro level. Miami is known for its tight ends, after all. The big-play rookie will be thrust into the spotlight for the Browns after tight end Gary Barnidge was shown the door. It would not be surprising to see Cleveland add another tight end — a veteran of the blocker variety. With four young quarterbacks on roster, and a cast of unproven receivers behind journeyman Kenny Britt, Njoku may be targeted early and often. He has low-end TE2 draft worth with potential to reach the status of being a matchup play.

O.J. Howard | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 6-6, 251 | Alabama | Pick 1:19

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2013 ALA 14 269 19.2 52 2 2014 ALA 17 260 15.3 53 0 2015 ALA 38 602 15.8 63 2 2016 ALA 45 595 13.2 68 3

Denying Howard’s tremendous skill set and overall potential in the NFL would be nothing short of foolish. He’s a wonderful athlete who wasn’t utilized enough with the Crimson Tide. Howard steps up in huge moments and is an all-around talent with the ability to block in line. Tight end Cameron Brate caught Jameis Winston’s attention in 2016 and mustered a 57-660-8 line in 15 games. Howard won’t be asked to replace Brate right away, and the learning curve for tight ends can be steep. At least he comes from a pro-style system to ease the transition and can be flexed out wide. The time share, plus so many weapons around him, translates into inconsistency. He will flash at times in 2017 and deserves a fantasy roster spot in cavernous leagues. Knowing when to start him won’t be easy.

Evan Engram | New York Giants | 6-3, 234 | Ole Miss | Pick 1:23

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2013 MISS 21 268 12.8 64 3 2014 MISS 38 662 17.4 83 2 2015 MISS 38 464 12.2 36 2 2016 MISS 65 926 14.2 63 8

Engram contributed all four years in college and did a little bit of everything as a receiving tight end. He isn’t much of a blocker, but the Giants won’t ask that of him too often. Engram is a lot like the Washington Redskins’ Jordan Reed — wideout first, blocker a distant 42nd. The Giants have so many weapons and capable receiving targets that it is tough to envision Engram having a large enough role to matter in 2017. Draft him late as a total flier if he has a strong offseason.

David Dorey’s top 12 rookies

Gerald Everett | Los Angeles Rams | 6-3, 239 | South Alabama | Pick 2:12

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2015 USA 41 575 14.0 57 8 2016 USA 49 717 14.6 79 4

Everett is sound but unspectacular. A gifted athlete who may be more wideout than tight end, Everett could carve out a minor role in the red zone. Unless second-year tight end Tyler Higbee struggles mightily, there is little reason to consider Everett in single-year fantasy drafts.

Adam Shaheen | Chicago Bears | 6-6, 278 | Ashland | Pick 2:13

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2014 ASH 2 85 42.5 43 0 2015 ASH 70 803 11.5 76 10 2015 ASH 57 867 15.2 70 16

A freakish athlete for his size, Shaheen’s basketball background has taught him how to box out in jump-ball situations and win in the red zone. Chicago will need to groom him for a larger role, and without an injury striking down Zach Miller, Shaheen’s 2017 role will be minor. Miller becomes a free agent in March of 2018. Shaheen is undraftable in conventional leagues.

Jonnu Smith | Tennessee Titans | 6-3, 248 | FIU | Pick 3:36

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2013 FIU 39 388 9.9 38 2 2014 FIU 61 710 11.6 75 8 2015 FIU 36 397 11.0 67 4 2016 FIU 42 506 12.0 40 4

Smith is a move guy and will be given a chance to replace Delanie Walker down the road. Tennessee focused a pair of earlier receiver picks, including a first-rounder, on improving its stable of weapons. Smith may score a few times this year, but he shouldn’t be rostered as long as Walker is healthy.

Jake Butt | Denver Broncos | 6-5, 246 | Michigan | Pick 5:01

YEAR TEAM REC YDS AVG LNG TD 2013 MICH 20 235 11.8 37 2 2014 MICH 21 211 10.0 29 2 2015 MICH 51 654 12.8 56 3 2016 MICH 46 546 11.9 37 4

Coming off a late-season ACL tear, Butt may not contribute in 2017. Even if he plays, his development should be stunted after missing so much time on the field to learn. Denver drafted him as a value pick in the fifth round who can eventually move into the starting lineup beyond 2017. Expect nothing from him this season.