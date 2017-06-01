Pre-training camp sleepers and undervalued players

The heart of fantasy football draft season is several months away, but we’re busy identifying the players who are falling through the cracks (undervalued) and those with a chance to outperform expectations (sleepers). We’ll even toss in a handful of total fliers (deep sleepers) for gamers to consider before we head into the summer months of training camp chatter.
Recent News
Player Movement 2d ago
Old faces, new places: Danny Woodhead
Danny Woodhead spent four seasons in San Diego, and he occupied a place on the trainer’s table nearly as much as he spent on the (…)
Player Analysis 1w ago
This is why Amari Cooper will dominate fantasy football in 2017
After NFL two seasons strong play, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper is getting no love in early fantasy football drafts. It (…)
Draft Strategy 2w ago
Fantasy football draft lessons: May edition
As we approach the NFL season in September, fantasy football draft trends will shift throughout the process. Over the next several (…)
Player Movement 3w ago
Eagles add LeGarrette Blount to further cloud their backfield
It isn’t too often an player posts his best statistical season to date — leading the NFL in rushing TDs — and struggles (…)
Rookie Analysis 3w ago
2017 fantasy football rookie rankings
Looking for fantasy football rookie rankings for your dynasty or partial-keeper league? We have you covered. Of course, injuries and (…)
Rookie Analysis 4w ago
Fantasy football rookie preview: Tight ends
Now that we have had some time to digest the NFL draft and its aftermath, us fantasy footballers are excitedly waiting to add some of (…)