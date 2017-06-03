THE Running Back By Committee Report

Running back stats have declined for the last decade and backfields often further split out their workload. That’s a killer for fantasy points so understanding how teams distribute their backfield workload is important.

This analysis considers the primary (most fantasy points in a game) and secondary (second most fantasy points) running backs. I considered using touches to determine the their status but opted for fantasy points. The results were almost identical anyway.

There are four components to understand about every backfield.

– Do they use a committee?

– Is there a new primary rusher?

– Does the secondary back have fantasy value?

– Is there a new scheme this year?

Each has a direct impact on the fantasy value generated by the individual running backs. Want proof?