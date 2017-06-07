Old faces, new places: Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith

We examined the Philadelphia Eagles’ signings of free-agent wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith back in March when the moves happened.

It’s time for a follow-up on the latest events: The Eagles since have added rookie wide receiver Mack Hollins, and discord was rumored to have been brewing with Jordan Matthews.

In that writeup, Jeffery was forecasted for a lower target count than he was accustomed to in healthy years, given the number of mouths to feed in Philly. Such a prediction would be going down the wrong path if the Eagles lose Matthews via trade or outright release.

The likelihood of a trade or release appears to be dampened at this point. Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson have backed Matthews. Seeing as though Matthews made it through the NFL draft unscathed, it would suggest his market interest is minimal. All of that can change with a summer injury, of course.

Speaking of which, Matthews currently is rehabbing knee tendonitis and missing organized team activities. Last year, he battled ankle injuries and tendonitis in the same knee. Should he remain on the roster, Matthews will cut into Jeffery and Smith’s numbers a modest degree.

Hollins is unlikely to see meaningful offensive work in the regular season without an injury to those ahead of him. He shouldn’t factor into plans for fantasy gamers.

All told, our fantasy outlooks for Jeffery and Smith haven’t changed from our previous take, just as long as Matthews’ situation remains status quo. Matthews’ projected valuation takes a hit, though, as he slides into the murky WR4 abyss until the tendonitis issue is resolved.