Old faces, new places: Brandon Marshall

Today’s release is an update to a previous publication from March when the New York Giants added veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall in free agency.

Little has changed, but here are the highlights:

The NFL draft saw the Giants add pass-catching tight end Evan Engram in Round 1, and he has lived up to the hype so far in organized team activities. He is a seam player and will compete for targets. Engram doesn’t offer much fantasy value this year, and his style suggests he will take more from Sterling Shepard and possibly even Odell Beckham Jr. than Marshall. Just days after the Marshall piece went live, former Chargers right tackle D.J. Fluker signed a one-year deal to compete for a starting job in New York — likely at guard. He is more skilled versus the run but can improve a shaky line. Running back Wayne Gallman was drafted in Round 4. He currently sits behind Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. It is unlikely he will contribute in fantasy this year without an injury to one of those backs, and his threat to Marshall’s touches is microscopic.

Crush your competition by joining The Huddle

Marshall’s previously projected value doesn’t change. In case you missed it, be sure to check out the detailed analysis on his worth and how the signing impacts the rest of New York’s receiving corps.