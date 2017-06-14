Old faces, new places: DeSean Jackson

Moments after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added former Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson, our David Dorey penned a rapid reaction. Since, we have witnessed the NFL draft come and go. Today’s update will focus on the only major change over the past few months.

The Bucs landed tight end O.J. Howard in the first round of the draft. He offers a great physical presence for Jameis Winston, but tight ends rarely contribute meaningfully as rookies. While there is always an exception to the rule (Hunter Henry), Howard isn’t an immediate threat to Jackson’s targets. Both players’ roles are unlikely to intersect with regularity.

As David previously noted, D-Jax is a No. 2 fantasy receiver. Jackson probably has a hint more value in non-PPR scoring because of his ability to stretch the field.

