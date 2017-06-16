Fantasy football busts and overvalued players

These players are more likely to harm than help fantasy squads.
Recent News
23hr
23hr
Positional Analysis 23hr ago
Fantasy Football Preseason Preview: Quarterbacks
After the first few elite quarterbacks, there is minimal difference in the next ten. Waiting to draft a fantasy quarterback is popular and (…)
2d
Player Movement 2d ago
Old faces, new places: Julius Thomas
Does Julius Thomas have anything left for fantasy owners?
3d
Player Movement 3d ago
Old faces, new places: DeSean Jackson
Updating the #fantasyfootball prospects of DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay.
3d
Members Only3d ago
Pre-training camp sleepers and undervalued players
The heart of fantasy football draft season is several months away, but we’re busy identifying the players who are falling through the (…)
4d
Player Movement 4d ago
Old faces, new places: Brandon Marshall
Here’s an update to our previously published evaluation of Brandon Marshall.
4d
5d
Player Movement 5d ago
Old faces, new places: Jeremy Maclin
Which version of Jeremy Maclin will show up in Baltimore?
5d
Player Movement 5d ago
Old faces, new places: Jared Cook
Will swapping Aaron Rodgers for Derek Carr wreck Cook’s fantasy value?
5d