Old faces, new places: Eric Decker

Free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker (Jets) has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal. The veteran receiver enters a receiving corps jam-packed with talent and high-profile inexperience.

As the senior wideout of the group, Decker may be asked to mentor as much as contribute statistically. He needs to develop chemistry with his new quarterback, Marcus Mariota, and all of this obviously requires his health to be a non-factor. Decker has been medically cleared following hip and shoulder surgeries.

Decker will vie for time and targets with first-round pick Corey Davis, veteran tight end Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews. Running back DeMarco Murray is a capable receiver, too, and rookie tight end Jonnu Smith is a pass-catching specialist. Rookie Taywan Taylor will learn the ropes and serve as depth.

Tennessee boasts one of the best offensive lines in football, and the running game should provide balance to keep defenses guessing. No one benefits more than Mariota from this signing, but it could include a transition period lasting into the regular season. There are only so many new faces to interject into an offense before it threatens to be chaotic.

Fantasy football spin

The 30-year-old Decker is basically on a “prove it” contract a mere season removed from a 12-touchdown season. He figures to be slightly better in point-per-reception scoring and could be worked over the middle as a safety blanket. Safely, Decker is a weekly flex consideration. In best-case scenario, gamers have a plug-n-play WR2. Injuries are a definite concern, and his overall fantasy ceiling is lower than what we’ve seen from him in the past.