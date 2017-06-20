Old faces, new places: Mike Gillislee

Going back a few months, the New England Patriots wrestled Mike Gillislee away from division-rival Buffalo. There has been noticeable interest in him as a fantasy commodity in recent drafts, which leads to this brief update to our original analysis.

Get in The Huddle today!

In the first piece, Rex Burkhead wasn’t mentioned due to a perception of his expected role as a special teams player. While that likely will be his clearest path to playing time, New England paid handsomely for his services and will find creative ways to use him on offense. He probably won’t cut into Gillislee’s workload enough to matter in any significant way. After some doubt as to whether Dion Lewis would remain with the team in 2017, it appears he is safe. James White is locked in as the primary third-down option, however. Rob Gronkowski has returned from back surgery and looks like the Gronk of old on the field. For how long is anyone’s guess. He is obviously a dominant receiving asset, but few tight ends also block as effectively as Gronkowski.

None of these items impact Gillislee’s fantasy valuation of a No. 2 back. He has slightly more worth in non-PPR scoring formats but could manage to haul in enough passes to keep him in RB2 territory for reception-rewarding affairs.