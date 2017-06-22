Old faces, new places: LeGarrette Blount

Join us to take a quick look at the Philadelphia Eagles signed LeGarrette Blount. Unlike with several of our recently updated outlooks, this situation has seen dramatic change since we originally discussed his value in May.
Ryan Mathews leaving the Eagles is only a matter of time. Following a neck surgery, the signing of Blount and emergence of Donnel Pumphrey, there is little reason to be confident Mathews will be in Philly come Week 1. Reports surfaced of their intent to trade the former Charger, but the Eagles could be waiting for Mathews to return to health before he is eventually released. Remove him from fantasy consideration until further notice.
Pumphrey, a rookie from San Diego State, appears to have taken over the No. 3 position at running back, moving head of Wendell Smallwood. This do-all weapon is far more likely threaten Darren Sproles than Blount in 2017. The Eagles are grooming Pumphrey for 2018 by sprinkling in touches this year — perhaps even a larger role than most prognosticators seem to expect.
Now that Mathews is almost assuredly out of the picture for the upcoming season, Blount can safely ascend to RB3 value in point-per-reception setups and even become a No. 2 in standard scoring. Look for a notable regression from last year’s career season, which is to be expected, but he still has weekly lineup value.