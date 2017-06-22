Pre-training camp sleepers and undervalued players

The heart of fantasy football draft season is several months away, but we’re busy identifying the players who are falling through the cracks (undervalued) and those with a chance to outperform expectations (sleepers). We’ll even toss in a handful of total fliers (deep sleepers) for gamers to consider before we head into the summer months of training camp chatter.
Members Only2hr ago
Point-per-reception specialists at running back
Here is where to turn if you miss out on elite PPR running backs.
Player Movement 1d ago
Old faces, new places: LeGarrette Blount
An updated outlook of LeGarrette Blount’s #fantasyfootball value in 2017.
Team Analysis 2d ago
Fantasy Football Preseason Preview: Running Backs
Running backs are no longer just a fantasy vestige of past glory. Scoring was up and the top three backs now dominate the start of every (…)
Player Movement 3d ago
Old faces, new places: Mike Gillislee
Going back a few months, the New England Patriots wrestled Mike Gillislee away from division-rival Buffalo. There has been noticeable (…)
Player Movement 5d ago
Old faces, new places: Eric Decker
Free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker (Jets) has agreed to join the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal. The veteran receiver enters a (…)
Members Only1w ago
Fantasy football busts and overvalued players
These players are more likely to harm than help fantasy squads.
Team Analysis 1w ago
Fantasy Football Preseason Preview: Quarterbacks
After the first few elite quarterbacks, there is minimal difference in the next ten. Waiting to draft a fantasy quarterback is popular and (…)
Player Movement 2w ago
Old faces, new places: Julius Thomas
Does Julius Thomas have anything left for fantasy owners?
Player Movement 2w ago
Old faces, new places: DeSean Jackson
Updating the #fantasyfootball prospects of DeSean Jackson in Tampa Bay.