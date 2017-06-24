Podcast: FSTA experts draft review
By: Huddle Staff | June 24, 2017
The Fantasy Sports Trade Association held its annual fantasy football draft June 19 in New York, where some of the best and brightest minds in the industry convened for this 14-teamer with PPR scoring.
Steve Gardner, Cory Bonini and Ryan Bonini discussed their participation and other key fantasy items on the USA TODAY Fantasy Sports podcast.
