Fantasy football busts and overvalued players

These players are more likely to harm than help fantasy squads.
Recent News
Player Movement 7hr ago
Old faces, new places: Eddie Lacy
It’s time to revisit Eddie Lacy’s #fantasyfootball outlook in Seattle.
Player Movement 2d ago
Old faces, new places: Pierre Garcon
Will Pierre Garcon serve up a wasted #fantasyfootball draft pick with the Niners?
Player Movement 3d ago
Old faces, new places: Martellus Bennett
These brothers have contrasting opinions over Martellus Bennett’s #fantasyfootball value.
Team Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy Football Preseason Preview: Receivers
Never get too comfortable with the NFL. Like hot stocks, bouncy blondes and cold beer, good things never last long enough. (…)
Podcast 5d ago
Podcast: FSTA experts draft review
A trio of experts recap the FSTA draft and share fantasy insights from the big event.
Members Only6d ago
Point-per-reception specialists at running back
Here is where to turn if you miss out on elite PPR running backs.
Player Movement 1w ago
Old faces, new places: LeGarrette Blount
An updated outlook of LeGarrette Blount’s #fantasyfootball value in 2017.
Members Only1w ago
Pre-training camp sleepers and undervalued players
The heart of fantasy football draft season is several months away, but we’re busy identifying the players who are falling through the (…)
Team Analysis 2w ago
Fantasy Football Preseason Preview: Running Backs
Running backs are no longer just a fantasy vestige of past glory. Scoring was up and the top three backs now dominate the start of every (…)
Player Movement 2w ago
Old faces, new places: Mike Gillislee
Going back a few months, the New England Patriots wrestled Mike Gillislee away from division-rival Buffalo. There has been noticeable (…)