Old faces, new places: Eddie Lacy

The Huddle’s David Dorey penned a rapid reaction back in March when Eddie Lacy signed with the Seattle Seahawks. This brief analysis will recap and update anything of note that has changed.

Seattle added offensive tackle Luke Joeckel just days after Lacy joined the ‘Hawks. The former No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 is coming off of reconstructive knee surgery and has practiced at left tackle and guard this spring. He will be brought along slowly during the summer months but is ahead of schedule. Joeckel is expected to be the starting left guard with George Fant reprising his role at left tackle.

Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic was a second-round pick by Seattle. He can play center but specializes as a guard and tackle along the right side. The starting right tackle is expected to be former right guard Germain Ifedi. Pocic and Oday Aboushi should compete with presumed starter Mark Glowinski for the right guard spot.

The NFL draft concluded with Seattle spending a seventh-round pick on running back Chris Carson. He doesn’t figure to factor into the 2017 backfield rotation.

San Francisco waived running back Mike Davis in mid-May, leading to Seattle claiming the 24-year-old former fourth-rounder. Davis appears to be positional depth at this stage of the offseason.

Lacy met his contractual weight obligation in June and is visibly trimmed from his heftier days of old.

Dorey originally suggested Lacy could return to the conversation of being a top-10 fantasy back. With the advantage of several months in hindsight, anything better than an RB2 is a lofty expectation. Lacy will lose third-down action to C.J. Prosise more often than not, and Thomas Rawls still exists to scarf touches on occasion. The reshuffling of the offensive line — which, in fairness can’t really be worse than last year’s model — is also reason to be concerned. Considerable change in continuity typically takes time to establish chemistry.

Lacy’s current average draft position in non-PPR scoring is right about the fourth- to fifth-round turn, likely making him a No. 2 back for most prospective owners. That’s fair. He tumbles to the middle of the sixth round in point-per-reception affairs.