Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they scored at least 20 fantasy points using a standard scoring system of 1/20 pass yards and four point touchdowns. 20 points would be the same as 240 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and it was 1/10 rushing yardage.

The column for consistency shows how often a quarterback scored at least 20 fantasy points in 2016.

Quarterback Consistency Wks 20 Pts 30 pts 300 Yd 3 TD Aaron Rodgers 88% 16 14 6 6 10 Andrew Luck 87% 15 13 3 5 4 Matt Ryan 81% 16 13 4 6 7 Tom Brady 75% 12 9 5 5 7 Dak Prescott 75% 16 12 1 2 5 Kirk Cousins 75% 16 12 4 7 4 Drew Brees 69% 16 11 6 10 8 Philip Rivers 69% 16 11 1 6 4 Marcus Mariota 67% 15 10 4 1 4 Ben Roethlisberger 64% 14 9 3 4 7 Derek Carr 60% 15 9 1 4 5 Blake Bortles 56% 16 9 1 5 2 Jameis Winston 56% 16 9 2 3 4 Matthew Stafford 56% 16 9 2 4 4 Carson Palmer 53% 15 8 1 6 4 Andy Dalton 50% 16 8 0 4 0 Cam Newton 47% 15 7 2 3 3 Colin Kaepernick 45% 11 5 2 1 2 Carson Wentz 44% 16 7 0 4 0 Eli Manning 44% 16 7 1 4 5 Brock Osweiler 40% 15 6 0 0 0 Sam Bradford 40% 15 6 1 2 2 Tyrod Taylor 40% 15 6 1 1 2 Ryan Tannehill 38% 13 5 1 2 3 Russell Wilson 38% 16 6 2 3 5 Trevor Siemian 36% 14 5 2 3 2 Alex Smith 33% 15 5 1 1 2 Joe Flacco 31% 16 5 1 4 2

Top in Categories