Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks

Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they scored at least 20 fantasy points using a standard scoring system of 1/20 pass yards and four point touchdowns. 20 points would be the same as 240 passing yards and two touchdowns. Rushing scores were six points and it was 1/10 rushing yardage.
The column for consistency shows how often a quarterback scored at least 20 fantasy points in 2016.
|Quarterback
|Consistency
|Wks
|20 Pts
|30 pts
|300 Yd
|3 TD
|Aaron Rodgers
|88%
|16
|14
|6
|6
|10
|Andrew Luck
|87%
|15
|13
|3
|5
|4
|Matt Ryan
|81%
|16
|13
|4
|6
|7
|Tom Brady
|75%
|12
|9
|5
|5
|7
|Dak Prescott
|75%
|16
|12
|1
|2
|5
|Kirk Cousins
|75%
|16
|12
|4
|7
|4
|Drew Brees
|69%
|16
|11
|6
|10
|8
|Philip Rivers
|69%
|16
|11
|1
|6
|4
|Marcus Mariota
|67%
|15
|10
|4
|1
|4
|Ben Roethlisberger
|64%
|14
|9
|3
|4
|7
|Derek Carr
|60%
|15
|9
|1
|4
|5
|Blake Bortles
|56%
|16
|9
|1
|5
|2
|Jameis Winston
|56%
|16
|9
|2
|3
|4
|Matthew Stafford
|56%
|16
|9
|2
|4
|4
|Carson Palmer
|53%
|15
|8
|1
|6
|4
|Andy Dalton
|50%
|16
|8
|0
|4
|0
|Cam Newton
|47%
|15
|7
|2
|3
|3
|Colin Kaepernick
|45%
|11
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Carson Wentz
|44%
|16
|7
|0
|4
|0
|Eli Manning
|44%
|16
|7
|1
|4
|5
|Brock Osweiler
|40%
|15
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Bradford
|40%
|15
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Tyrod Taylor
|40%
|15
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Ryan Tannehill
|38%
|13
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Russell Wilson
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Trevor Siemian
|36%
|14
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Alex Smith
|33%
|15
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Joe Flacco
|31%
|16
|5
|1
|4
|2
Top in Categories
|20 Pts
|30 pts
|300 Yd
|3 TD
|Aaron Rodgers
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|6
|Drew Brees
|10
|Aaron Rodgers
|10
|Andrew Luck
|13
|Drew Brees
|6
|Kirk Cousins
|7
|Drew Brees
|8
|Matt Ryan
|13
|Tom Brady
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|6
|Matt Ryan
|7
|Dak Prescott
|12
|Matt Ryan
|4
|Matt Ryan
|6
|Tom Brady
|7
|Kirk Cousins
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|4
|Philip Rivers
|6
|Ben Roethlisberger
|7
|Drew Brees
|11
|Marcus Mariota
|4
|Carson Palmer
|6
|Dak Prescott
|5
|Philip Rivers
|11
|Andrew Luck
|3
|Andrew Luck
|5
|Derek Carr
|5
|Marcus Mariota
|10
|Ben Roethlisberger
|3
|Tom Brady
|5
|Eli Manning
|5