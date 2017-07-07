Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they gained at least 15 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 per hard and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.

The column for consistency shows how often a player scored at least 15 fantasy points in 2016.

Running Back Consistency Wks 15 Pts 25 Pts 100 YD TD David Johnson 94% 16 15 10 15 10 Le’Veon Bell 92% 12 11 4 11 5 Ezekiel Elliott 87% 15 13 4 11 10 Melvin Gordon 77% 13 10 3 6 8 DeMarco Murray 75% 16 12 2 8 10 LeSean McCoy 73% 15 11 6 10 9 Devonta Freeman 56% 16 9 4 7 8 Frank Gore 50% 16 8 0 3 7 Carlos Hyde 46% 13 6 1 4 7 Tevin Coleman 46% 13 6 2 3 8 Isaiah Crowell 44% 16 7 0 4 6 Mark Ingram 44% 16 7 3 5 7 Latavius Murray 43% 14 6 2 4 8 Theo Riddick 40% 10 4 3 2 4 Jordan Howard 40% 15 6 3 10 5 DeAngelo Williams 38% 8 3 1 2 4 LeGarrette Blount 38% 16 6 1 4 13 Lamar Miller 36% 14 5 1 6 5 Matt Forte 36% 14 5 2 4 4 Todd Gurley 31% 16 5 0 1 5 Jonathan Stewart 31% 13 4 1 2 6 Ryan Mathews 31% 13 4 1 2 7 Ty Montgomery 31% 13 4 1 3 2 Giovani Bernard 30% 10 3 1 1 3 Jacquizz Rodgers 30% 10 3 0 2 2 Spencer Ware 29% 14 4 1 4 4 Darren Sproles 27% 15 4 0 2 4 Jay Ajayi 27% 15 4 3 4 7 Jerick McKinnon 27% 15 4 1 1 3 T.J. Yeldon 27% 15 4 0 1 2 Tim Hightower 27% 15 4 0 4 4 Bilal Powell 25% 16 4 2 3 4 Terrance West 25% 16 4 1 3 4

Top in Categories