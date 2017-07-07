Consistency Rankings - Running Backs

Quarterbacks | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends
Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where they gained at least 15 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 per hard and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.
The column for consistency shows how often a player scored at least 15 fantasy points in 2016.
|Running Back
|Consistency
|Wks
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 YD
|TD
|David Johnson
|94%
|16
|15
|10
|15
|10
|Le’Veon Bell
|92%
|12
|11
|4
|11
|5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|87%
|15
|13
|4
|11
|10
|Melvin Gordon
|77%
|13
|10
|3
|6
|8
|DeMarco Murray
|75%
|16
|12
|2
|8
|10
|LeSean McCoy
|73%
|15
|11
|6
|10
|9
|Devonta Freeman
|56%
|16
|9
|4
|7
|8
|Frank Gore
|50%
|16
|8
|0
|3
|7
|Carlos Hyde
|46%
|13
|6
|1
|4
|7
|Tevin Coleman
|46%
|13
|6
|2
|3
|8
|Isaiah Crowell
|44%
|16
|7
|0
|4
|6
|Mark Ingram
|44%
|16
|7
|3
|5
|7
|Latavius Murray
|43%
|14
|6
|2
|4
|8
|Theo Riddick
|40%
|10
|4
|3
|2
|4
|Jordan Howard
|40%
|15
|6
|3
|10
|5
|DeAngelo Williams
|38%
|8
|3
|1
|2
|4
|LeGarrette Blount
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|4
|13
|Lamar Miller
|36%
|14
|5
|1
|6
|5
|Matt Forte
|36%
|14
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Todd Gurley
|31%
|16
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Jonathan Stewart
|31%
|13
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Ryan Mathews
|31%
|13
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Ty Montgomery
|31%
|13
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Giovani Bernard
|30%
|10
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|30%
|10
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Spencer Ware
|29%
|14
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Darren Sproles
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Jay Ajayi
|27%
|15
|4
|3
|4
|7
|Jerick McKinnon
|27%
|15
|4
|1
|1
|3
|T.J. Yeldon
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tim Hightower
|27%
|15
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Bilal Powell
|25%
|16
|4
|2
|3
|4
|Terrance West
|25%
|16
|4
|1
|3
|4
Top in Categories
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 YD
|TD
|David Johnson
|15
|David Johnson
|10
|David Johnson
|15
|LeGarrette Blount
|13
|Ezekiel Elliott
|13
|LeSean McCoy
|6
|Le’Veon Bell
|11
|David Johnson
|10
|DeMarco Murray
|12
|Le’Veon Bell
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|10
|Le’Veon Bell
|11
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|LeSean McCoy
|10
|DeMarco Murray
|10
|LeSean McCoy
|11
|Devonta Freeman
|4
|Jordan Howard
|10
|LeSean McCoy
|9
|Melvin Gordon
|10
|Melvin Gordon
|3
|DeMarco Murray
|8
|Melvin Gordon
|8
|Devonta Freeman
|9
|Mark Ingram
|3
|Devonta Freeman
|7
|Devonta Freeman
|8
|Frank Gore
|8
|Theo Riddick
|3
|Melvin Gordon
|6
|Tevin Coleman
|8
|Isaiah Crowell
|7
|Jordan Howard
|3
|Lamar Miller
|6
|Latavius Murray
|8
|Mark Ingram
|7
|Jay Ajayi
|3
|Mark Ingram
|5
|Frank Gore
|7