Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where a tight end gained at least 10 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 points per yard and six points per touchdown along with one point per reception.
The column for consistency shows how often a tight end scored at least 10 fantasy points.
|Tight End
|Consistency
|Wks
|10 Pts
|15 Pts
|75 Yd
|TD
|Kyle Rudolph
|75%
|16
|12
|7
|2
|7
|Jordan Reed
|67%
|12
|8
|4
|3
|4
|Tyler Eifert
|63%
|8
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Greg Olsen
|63%
|16
|10
|5
|6
|3
|Jimmy Graham
|63%
|16
|10
|4
|4
|5
|Travis Kelce
|63%
|16
|10
|7
|7
|4
|Antonio Gates
|62%
|13
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Delanie Walker
|60%
|15
|9
|5
|4
|7
|Zach Ertz
|57%
|14
|8
|5
|5
|3
|Julius Thomas
|56%
|9
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Eric Ebron
|54%
|13
|7
|4
|3
|2
|Hunter Henry
|54%
|13
|7
|3
|1
|8
|Rob Gronkowski
|50%
|8
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Zach Miller
|50%
|10
|5
|3
|2
|3
|Cameron Brate
|47%
|15
|7
|5
|2
|7
|Vance McDonald
|40%
|10
|4
|1
|2
|4
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|40%
|15
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Jason Witten
|40%
|15
|6
|3
|1
|3
|Vernon Davis
|40%
|15
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Dennis Pitta
|38%
|16
|6
|4
|4
|1
|Gary Barnidge
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Jack Doyle
|38%
|16
|6
|3
|1
|4
|Lance Kendricks
|38%
|16
|6
|2
|1
|2
|Martellus Bennett
|38%
|16
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Charles Clay
|33%
|15
|5
|2
|1
|3
Top in Categories
|10 Pts
|15 Pts
|75 Yd
|TD
|Kyle Rudolph
|12
|Kyle Rudolph
|7
|Travis Kelce
|7
|Hunter Henry
|8
|Greg Olsen
|10
|Travis Kelce
|7
|Greg Olsen
|6
|Kyle Rudolph
|7
|Jimmy Graham
|10
|Greg Olsen
|5
|Zach Ertz
|5
|Antonio Gates
|7
|Travis Kelce
|10
|Delanie Walker
|5
|Jimmy Graham
|4
|Delanie Walker
|7
|Delanie Walker
|9
|Zach Ertz
|5
|Delanie Walker
|4
|Cameron Brate
|7
|Jordan Reed
|8
|Cameron Brate
|5
|Rob Gronkowski
|4
|Jimmy Graham
|5
|Antonio Gates
|8
|Martellus Bennett
|5
|Dennis Pitta
|4
|Martellus Bennett
|5
|Zach Ertz
|8
|Jordan Reed
|4
|Jordan Reed
|3
|Jordan Reed
|4
|Eric Ebron
|7
|Jimmy Graham
|4
|Eric Ebron
|3
|Tyler Eifert
|4
|Hunter Henry
|7
|Antonio Gates
|4
|Martellus Bennett
|3
|Travis Kelce
|4