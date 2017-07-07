Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers

Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times where a tight end gained at least 10 fantasy points considering a scoring system of 1/10 points per yard and six points per touchdown along with one point per reception.

The column for consistency shows how often a tight end scored at least 10 fantasy points.

Tight End Consistency Wks 10 Pts 15 Pts 75 Yd TD Kyle Rudolph 75% 16 12 7 2 7 Jordan Reed 67% 12 8 4 3 4 Tyler Eifert 63% 8 5 3 2 4 Greg Olsen 63% 16 10 5 6 3 Jimmy Graham 63% 16 10 4 4 5 Travis Kelce 63% 16 10 7 7 4 Antonio Gates 62% 13 8 4 2 7 Delanie Walker 60% 15 9 5 4 7 Zach Ertz 57% 14 8 5 5 3 Julius Thomas 56% 9 5 1 0 4 Eric Ebron 54% 13 7 4 3 2 Hunter Henry 54% 13 7 3 1 8 Rob Gronkowski 50% 8 4 4 4 3 Zach Miller 50% 10 5 3 2 3 Cameron Brate 47% 15 7 5 2 7 Vance McDonald 40% 10 4 1 2 4 C.J. Fiedorowicz 40% 15 6 2 2 4 Jason Witten 40% 15 6 3 1 3 Vernon Davis 40% 15 6 1 2 2 Dennis Pitta 38% 16 6 4 4 1 Gary Barnidge 38% 16 6 1 1 2 Jack Doyle 38% 16 6 3 1 4 Lance Kendricks 38% 16 6 2 1 2 Martellus Bennett 38% 16 6 5 3 5 Charles Clay 33% 15 5 2 1 3

