Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times that they scored 15 fantasy points or more considering a standard scoring system of 1/10 per yard gained and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.
The column for consistency shows how often a wideout scored at least 15 fantasy points.
|Wide Receiver
|Consistency
|Wks
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 YD
|TD
|Antonio Brown
|73%
|15
|11
|5
|4
|8
|Jordy Nelson
|69%
|16
|11
|4
|5
|11
|Odell Beckham Jr
|69%
|16
|11
|4
|4
|7
|Julio Jones
|64%
|14
|9
|4
|7
|6
|Mike Evans
|63%
|16
|10
|4
|4
|9
|A.J. Green
|60%
|10
|6
|3
|4
|4
|Michael Crabtree
|56%
|16
|9
|1
|3
|6
|Dez Bryant
|54%
|13
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Michael Thomas
|53%
|15
|8
|2
|3
|7
|Larry Fitzgerald
|50%
|16
|8
|3
|1
|4
|T.Y. Hilton
|50%
|16
|8
|4
|6
|6
|DeSean Jackson
|47%
|15
|7
|0
|5
|4
|Davante Adams
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|4
|9
|Demaryius Thomas
|44%
|16
|7
|0
|2
|5
|Julian Edelman
|44%
|16
|7
|1
|2
|3
|Terrelle Pryor Sr.
|44%
|16
|7
|2
|3
|4
|Tyrell Williams
|44%
|16
|7
|0
|3
|7
|Taylor Gabriel
|42%
|12
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|38%
|13
|5
|2
|3
|3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|38%
|16
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Golden Tate
|38%
|16
|6
|3
|3
|4
|Jamison Crowder
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|3
|7
|Jarvis Landry
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|4
|4
|Kelvin Benjamin
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|1
|6
|Rishard Matthews
|38%
|16
|6
|1
|3
|8
|Sterling Shepard
|38%
|16
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Cameron Meredith
|36%
|14
|5
|2
|4
|4
|Steve Smith Sr.
|36%
|14
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Brandin Cooks
|33%
|15
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Emmanuel Sanders
|33%
|15
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Kenny Britt
|33%
|15
|5
|1
|2
|4
|Tavon Austin
|33%
|15
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Willie Snead IV
|33%
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
Top in Categories
|15 Pts
|25 Pts
|100 YD
|TD
|Antonio Brown
|11
|Antonio Brown
|5
|Julio Jones
|7
|Jordy Nelson
|11
|Jordy Nelson
|11
|Jordy Nelson
|4
|T.Y. Hilton
|6
|Mike Evans
|9
|Odell Beckham Jr
|11
|Odell Beckham Jr
|4
|Jordy Nelson
|5
|Davante Adams
|9
|Mike Evans
|10
|Julio Jones
|4
|DeSean Jackson
|5
|Antonio Brown
|8
|Julio Jones
|9
|Mike Evans
|4
|Antonio Brown
|4
|Rishard Matthews
|8
|Michael Crabtree
|9
|T.Y. Hilton
|4
|Odell Beckham Jr
|4
|Sterling Shepard
|8
|Michael Thomas
|8
|A.J. Green
|3
|Mike Evans
|4
|Odell Beckham Jr
|7
|Larry Fitzgerald
|8
|Larry Fitzgerald
|3
|A.J. Green
|4
|Michael Thomas
|7
|T.Y. Hilton
|8
|Golden Tate
|3
|Davante Adams
|4
|Tyrell Williams
|7
|Dez Bryant
|7
|Brandin Cooks
|3
|Jarvis Landry
|4
|Jamison Crowder
|7
|DeSean Jackson
|7
|Emmanuel Sanders
|3
|Cameron Meredith
|4
|Julio Jones
|6
|Davante Adams
|7
|Michael Thomas
|2
|Michael Crabtree
|3
|Michael Crabtree
|6
|Demaryius Thomas
|7
|Davante Adams
|2
|Dez Bryant
|3
|Dez Bryant
|6
|Julian Edelman
|7
|Terrelle Pryor Sr.
|2
|Michael Thomas
|3
|T.Y. Hilton
|6
|Terrelle Pryor Sr.
|7
|Stefon Diggs
|2
|Terrelle Pryor Sr.
|3
|Taylor Gabriel
|6
|Tyrell Williams
|7
|Cameron Meredith
|2
|Tyrell Williams
|3
|Kelvin Benjamin
|6