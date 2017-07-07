Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Tight Ends

Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least the stated topic. The consistency rating comes from the number of times that they scored 15 fantasy points or more considering a standard scoring system of 1/10 per yard gained and six point touchdowns along with one point receptions.

The column for consistency shows how often a wideout scored at least 15 fantasy points.

Wide Receiver Consistency Wks 15 Pts 25 Pts 100 YD TD Antonio Brown 73% 15 11 5 4 8 Jordy Nelson 69% 16 11 4 5 11 Odell Beckham Jr 69% 16 11 4 4 7 Julio Jones 64% 14 9 4 7 6 Mike Evans 63% 16 10 4 4 9 A.J. Green 60% 10 6 3 4 4 Michael Crabtree 56% 16 9 1 3 6 Dez Bryant 54% 13 7 1 3 6 Michael Thomas 53% 15 8 2 3 7 Larry Fitzgerald 50% 16 8 3 1 4 T.Y. Hilton 50% 16 8 4 6 6 DeSean Jackson 47% 15 7 0 5 4 Davante Adams 44% 16 7 2 4 9 Demaryius Thomas 44% 16 7 0 2 5 Julian Edelman 44% 16 7 1 2 3 Terrelle Pryor Sr. 44% 16 7 2 3 4 Tyrell Williams 44% 16 7 0 3 7 Taylor Gabriel 42% 12 5 1 1 6 Stefon Diggs 38% 13 5 2 3 3 DeAndre Hopkins 38% 16 6 0 2 4 Golden Tate 38% 16 6 3 3 4 Jamison Crowder 38% 16 6 1 3 7 Jarvis Landry 38% 16 6 1 4 4 Kelvin Benjamin 38% 16 6 1 1 6 Rishard Matthews 38% 16 6 1 3 8 Sterling Shepard 38% 16 6 0 1 8 Cameron Meredith 36% 14 5 2 4 4 Steve Smith Sr. 36% 14 5 1 1 5 Brandin Cooks 33% 15 5 3 3 6 Emmanuel Sanders 33% 15 5 3 3 4 Kenny Britt 33% 15 5 1 2 4 Tavon Austin 33% 15 5 0 1 4 Willie Snead IV 33% 15 5 1 1 3

