Fantasy football's most likely breakout candidates

Since there is a thin difference between “breakout” players and “sleepers,” we’ll focus only on names most gamers know rather than deeper dives who would technically cover both labels.
Recent News
Statistical Analysis 6d ago
Consistency Rankings - Quarterbacks
Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least (…)
Statistical Analysis 6d ago
Consistency Rankings - Wide Receivers
Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at (…)
Statistical Analysis 6d ago
Consistency Rankings - Running Backs
Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had (…)
Statistical Analysis 6d ago
Consistency Rankings - Tight Ends
Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at (…)
Team Analysis 2w ago
Offensive Line Rankings
Offensive lines don’t generate fantasy points, but they impact how many your players score. Rarely called out on television other (…)
Player Movement 2w ago
Old faces, new places: Latavius Murray
It is remarkable how much can change in six weeks of an NFL offseason. Former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray was set to be the (…)
Members Only2w ago
Pre-training camp sleepers and undervalued players
Check out our latest update of #fantasyfootball sleepers and busts.
Player Movement 3w ago
Old faces, new places: Eddie Lacy
It’s time to revisit Eddie Lacy’s #fantasyfootball outlook in Seattle.