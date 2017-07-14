Fantasy football upside players for 2017

2017 welcomes another crop of high-risk rookies to join the fantasy stars that dominant fantasy drafts. Somewhere between those first-year gambles and the proven veterans are the players that are on the rise. Their careers are growing and they offer fantasy value that outperforms their draft slot. That happens because they produce much better than they did in 2016.

Having a roster full of solid, proven players is important. But the difference between an average fantasy team and a championship is grabbing undervalued players. Whether as starters or depth, these upside players can become your difference makers.