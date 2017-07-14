Fantasy football upside players for 2017
Fantasy football upside players for 2017
0
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: David Dorey | July 14, 2017
2017 welcomes another crop of high-risk rookies to join the fantasy stars that dominant fantasy drafts. Somewhere between those first-year gambles and the proven veterans are the players that are on the rise. Their careers are growing and they offer fantasy value that outperforms their draft slot. That happens because they produce much better than they did in 2016.
Having a roster full of solid, proven players is important. But the difference between an average fantasy team and a championship is grabbing undervalued players. Whether as starters or depth, these upside players can become your difference makers.
Fantasy Football, fantasy football sleepers, fantasy football upside players, sleepers, Sleepers
0
shares
share
sms
send
email
You must be a Huddle Member to continue reading this selection. Members enjoy full access to all our premium features, including cheat sheets, sleepers, player rankings, draft tools, and more. Don't be left in the dark!
Member Benefits…
More Huddle
Recent News
1d
Members Only1d ago
Since there is a thin difference between “breakout” players and “sleepers,” we’ll focus only on names (…)
5d
1w
Below lists out each quarterback who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at least (…)
1w
Below lists out each notable wideout who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at (…)
1w
Below lists out each notable running back who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had (…)
1w
Below lists out each notable tight end who played at least eight games and their categories list the number of games in which they had at (…)
2w
Offensive lines don’t generate fantasy points, but they impact how many your players score. Rarely called out on television other (…)
2w
It is remarkable how much can change in six weeks of an NFL offseason. Former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray was set to be the (…)
2w
Members Only2w ago
Check out our latest update of #fantasyfootball sleepers and busts.
3w