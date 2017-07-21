USA Today Sports

Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Quarterbacks

Statistical Analysis

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. . This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:

Top 8” – When a QB produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

Top 4” – When a QB scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.

BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a quarterback truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.

Most #1 Games
Aaron Rodgers 6
Drew Brees 3
Matt Ryan 3
Tom Brady 3
Andrew Luck 2
Kirk Cousins 2
Ben Roethlisberger 2

The dominance of Aaron Rodgers shows up here. Seems that having one of the top quarterbacks made reaching the playoffs easier since three of the top four were in conference championships. But as we often see, once you leave the top two or three in the position, there is not a tremendous difference in the rest of the top 12 – fantasy starters in most leagues.

What is also interesting is the age of those top quarterbacks. This has not been a young man’s game when it comes to quarterbacks that make a difference.

Quarterback BTA #1 Top 4 Top 8
Aaron Rodgers 33 6 13 14
Andrew Luck 23 2 7 14
Drew Brees 23 3 9 11
Matt Ryan 21 3 6 12
Kirk Cousins 20 2 6 12
Ben Roethlisberger 18 2 7 9
Tom Brady 16 3 5 8
Andy Dalton 15 0 5 10
Dak Prescott 15 1 4 10
Philip Rivers 15 1 4 10
Marcus Mariota 15 1 6 8
Carson Palmer 14 0 3 11
Cam Newton 13 1 5 7
Matthew Stafford 13 1 4 8
Blake Bortles 13 0 4 9
Derek Carr 12 1 3 8
Colin Kaepernick 12 1 4 7
Jameis Winston 12 0 2 10
Tyrod Taylor 11 0 3 8
Ryan Tannehill 10 1 3 6
Russell Wilson 10 1 3 6
Joe Flacco 8 0 3 5
Alex Smith 8 0 3 5
Sam Bradford 8 0 2 6
Carson Wentz 8 1 1 6
Eli Manning 7 0 2 5
Trevor Siemian 6 1 2 3
Brian Hoyer 4 0 1 3
Matt Barkley 4 0 1 3
Josh McCown 4 0 1 3
Case Keenum 4 0 1 3
Ryan Fitzpatrick 4 0 1 3
Blaine Gabbert 4 0 2 2

 

