Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Running Backs

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:
“Top 8” – When a RB produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.
“Top 4” – When a RB scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.
“#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.
BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a running back truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.
|Most #1 Games
|David Johnson
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|4
|Le’Veon Bell
|4
|Devonta Freeman
|3
|LeSean McCoy
|2
|Melvin Gordon
|2
|Theo Riddick
|2
The top three players that had four instances of scoring the most that a certain defense allowed will no doubt be the first three drafted this summer.
Running backs are all about offering consistent stats each week and we saw a newer batch of top backs with Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles out for the year. The decline in top backs was pretty dramatic – after the top six or seven there were very few real difference makers and even those teams that employed a true primary back could not produce that many #1 performances against a defense. This all says that running backs are going to be hot in the first round of fantasy drafts and then likely be lesser valued for many rounds.
|Running Backs
|BTA
|#1
|Top 4
|Top 8
|David Johnson
|28
|4
|9
|15
|Ezekiel Elliott
|24
|4
|7
|13
|Le’Veon Bell
|22
|4
|8
|10
|LeSean McCoy
|20
|2
|7
|11
|Devonta Freeman
|18
|3
|7
|8
|DeMarco Murray
|18
|1
|6
|11
|Melvin Gordon
|14
|2
|4
|8
|Mark Ingram
|12
|1
|4
|7
|Isaiah Crowell
|11
|0
|3
|8
|Carlos Hyde
|11
|0
|4
|7
|LeGarrette Blount
|10
|0
|3
|7
|Jordan Howard
|9
|0
|3
|6
|Theo Riddick
|9
|2
|3
|4
|Lamar Miller
|9
|1
|1
|7
|Frank Gore
|9
|0
|2
|7
|Bilal Powell
|9
|1
|3
|5
|Tevin Coleman
|8
|0
|3
|5
|Ty Montgomery
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Jay Ajayi
|8
|0
|4
|4
|Matt Forte
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Latavius Murray
|8
|1
|2
|5
|Terrance West
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Spencer Ware
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Todd Gurley
|6
|0
|2
|4
|Jerick McKinnon
|6
|0
|3
|3
|Ryan Mathews
|6
|0
|2
|4
|DeAngelo Williams
|6
|0
|3
|3
|Jonathan Stewart
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Jeremy Hill
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Robert Kelley
|5
|1
|2
|2
|C.J. Anderson
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Devontae Booker
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Tim Hightower
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Darren Sproles
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Matt Jones
|4
|0
|1
|3