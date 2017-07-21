Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Tight Ends

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. . This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:
“Top 8” – When a TE produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.
“Top 4” – When a TE scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.
“#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.
BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a tight end truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.
|Most #1 Games
|Jimmy Graham
|3
|Travis Kelce
|2
|Greg Olsen
|2
|Delanie Walker
|2
|Cameron Brate
|2
|Martellus Bennett
|2
|Tyler Eifert
|2
|Jack Doyle
|2
Interesting that as dominant as Kelce was down the stretch, he still only twice turned in the most tight end fantasy points that a defense allowed. The injury to Rob Gronkowski had an obvious effect but his health may be a continuing issue. Kyle Rudolph ended up nearly as good as anyone with eight different times that he managed a top four game against a defense and yet he only once had the most points that a team allowed. This position served up different players for the BTA measurement than what their overall season fantasy points were.
|Tight Ends
|BTA
|#1
|Top 4
|Top 8
|Travis Kelce
|21
|2
|8
|11
|Jimmy Graham
|21
|3
|7
|11
|Kyle Rudolph
|20
|1
|8
|11
|Greg Olsen
|19
|2
|6
|11
|Delanie Walker
|18
|2
|6
|10
|Cameron Brate
|17
|2
|4
|11
|Martellus Bennett
|16
|2
|5
|9
|Eric Ebron
|13
|1
|3
|9
|Zach Ertz
|13
|1
|6
|6
|Jordan Reed
|13
|0
|5
|8
|Tyler Eifert
|11
|2
|3
|6
|Jack Doyle
|11
|2
|4
|5
|Antonio Gates
|11
|1
|3
|7
|Hunter Henry
|11
|0
|4
|7
|Dennis Pitta
|10
|1
|3
|6
|Jason Witten
|10
|0
|4
|6
|Lance Kendricks
|10
|0
|4
|6
|Rob Gronkowski
|10
|2
|3
|5
|Coby Fleener
|10
|2
|2
|6
|Charles Clay
|9
|0
|3
|6
|Dwayne Allen
|9
|1
|4
|4
|Vance McDonald
|9
|1
|2
|6
|Vernon Davis
|9
|0
|3
|6
|C.J. Fiedorowicz
|8
|0
|3
|5
|Zach Miller
|7
|0
|2
|5
|Gary Barnidge
|7
|0
|2
|5
|Ryan Griffin
|7
|1
|3
|3
|Julius Thomas
|7
|0
|3
|4
|Dion Sims
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Austin Hooper
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Jacob Tamme
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jesse James
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Ladarius Green
|4
|1
|1
|2