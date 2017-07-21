USA Today Sports

Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Tight Ends

Statistical Analysis

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. . This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:

Top 8” – When a TE produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

Top 4” – When a TE scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

“#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.

BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a tight end truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.

Most #1 Games
Jimmy Graham 3
Travis Kelce 2
Greg Olsen 2
Delanie Walker 2
Cameron Brate 2
Martellus Bennett 2
Tyler Eifert 2
Jack Doyle 2

Interesting that as dominant as Kelce was down the stretch, he still only twice turned in the most tight end fantasy points that a defense allowed. The injury to Rob Gronkowski had an obvious effect but his health may be a continuing issue. Kyle Rudolph ended up nearly as good as anyone with eight different times that he managed a top four game against a defense and yet he only once had the most points that a team allowed. This position served up different players for the BTA measurement than what their overall season fantasy points were.

Tight Ends BTA #1 Top 4 Top 8
Travis Kelce 21 2 8 11
Jimmy Graham 21 3 7 11
Kyle Rudolph 20 1 8 11
Greg Olsen 19 2 6 11
Delanie Walker 18 2 6 10
Cameron Brate 17 2 4 11
Martellus Bennett 16 2 5 9
Eric Ebron 13 1 3 9
Zach Ertz 13 1 6 6
Jordan Reed 13 0 5 8
Tyler Eifert 11 2 3 6
Jack Doyle 11 2 4 5
Antonio Gates 11 1 3 7
Hunter Henry 11 0 4 7
Dennis Pitta 10 1 3 6
Jason Witten 10 0 4 6
Lance Kendricks 10 0 4 6
Rob Gronkowski 10 2 3 5
Coby Fleener 10 2 2 6
Charles Clay 9 0 3 6
Dwayne Allen 9 1 4 4
Vance McDonald 9 1 2 6
Vernon Davis 9 0 3 6
C.J. Fiedorowicz 8 0 3 5
Zach Miller 7 0 2 5
Gary Barnidge 7 0 2 5
Ryan Griffin 7 1 3 3
Julius Thomas 7 0 3 4
Dion Sims 5 0 2 3
Austin Hooper 4 0 1 3
Jacob Tamme 4 1 1 2
Jesse James 4 0 1 3
Ladarius Green 4 1 1 2

 

