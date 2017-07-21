Better Than Average (BTA) Rankings: Tight Ends

Better Than Average (BTA) was developed to show which players were truly better than their peers when the advantage of the schedule was removed. . This is a true 1:1 measurement because it only considers how well players did against all others who faced a particular defense. It counts up three occurrences:

“Top 8” – When a TE produced one of the top 8 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

“Top 4” – When a TE scored in the top 4 game performances for fantasy points allowed by a defense.

“#1” – Who had the best fantasy game against a defense over the past year. There could only by 32 such events since each defense can only allow one “best game”.

BTA – Simply adding up the 1, 4 and 8 values for a numerical expression of how effective a tight end truly was last year against all other players in his position. The strength of schedule doesn’t matter. Only what a player produced against all other players in that position against that defense. It is a measurement of player ability against the others in his position.

Most #1 Games Jimmy Graham 3 Travis Kelce 2 Greg Olsen 2 Delanie Walker 2 Cameron Brate 2 Martellus Bennett 2 Tyler Eifert 2 Jack Doyle 2

Interesting that as dominant as Kelce was down the stretch, he still only twice turned in the most tight end fantasy points that a defense allowed. The injury to Rob Gronkowski had an obvious effect but his health may be a continuing issue. Kyle Rudolph ended up nearly as good as anyone with eight different times that he managed a top four game against a defense and yet he only once had the most points that a team allowed. This position served up different players for the BTA measurement than what their overall season fantasy points were.